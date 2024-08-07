Manchester United will not demolish Old Trafford – even if they build a new stadium

The women's and academy teams may play their future matches in a vastly-reduced capacity Old Trafford - Getty Images/Joe Prior

Manchester United will not demolish Old Trafford – even if they decide to build a new stadium.

United are leaning towards the creation of a new 100,000-capacity stadium though are not expected to make a final decision until the end of the year.

But even if they opt against redeveloping Old Trafford in favour of a new build as the centrepiece of a wider regeneration project, they plan to preserve their existing 114-year home in a scaled-down form rather than knock it down.

Old Trafford currently holds 74,000 but Telegraph Sport understands United would look to reduce the capacity to around 30,000 and use it as a new home for the women’s and academy team to play matches.

It would, in theory, see the ground return to something more in keeping with how it looked before the start of major expansion work in 1995 raised the capacity from 44,000.

United officials are fully conscious of how emotive an issue the potential demolition of Old Trafford would be for many fans and are reluctant to bulldoze the ground.

The regeneration of Old Trafford would see a huge building operation in Salford - David Goddard

Repurposing Old Trafford would not only provide an exciting home for the women’s team and academy sides next door to where the men would play, as well as being an additional venue for the club, but also ensure United preserve a cornerstone of their history. It would allow them to keep the statues of club icons and the Munich clock, on the south east corner of Old Trafford, in the same locations more or less and preserve the central tunnel on the halfway line, which is the only surviving part of the original 1910 stadium after it was bombed during World War II.

United’s players emerge from the ground’s other tunnel in the south west corner on matchdays but the original tunnel is still there.

The Old Trafford regeneration task force, which is chaired by Lord Coe and includes former United captain Gary Neville and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burham, initially concluded that a new build rather than redevelopment would be the best way to truly transform the fan experience and surrounding area.

A final decision is not expected until December, following full consultation with supporters.

But United have been visiting an array of stadium developments for ideas and inspiration, including the Hollywood Park complex that is home to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Chicago Bears NFL team’s ambitious Burnham Park project.

The creation of a new stadium and surrounding “district” could cost north of £2 billion and take six years to complete.

Redeveloping Old Trafford would be estimated to cost around £1.2 billion but could take longer to complete and mean United playing with a heavily reduced capacity for years.

The stadium taskforce are thought to have paid particular attention to how any potential new build would look to ensure it talked to the heritage and history of the club at the same time as exploring a variety of funding options.

United, who own about 100 acres of land around Old Trafford, feel the project has the potential to dovetail with the adjacent Trafford Wharfside regeneration scheme that is being led by Trafford Council and which launched in February.

It could also provide an opportunity to link Old Trafford and Wharfside with MediaCity on the other side of Salford Quays, to create a major economic and social hub focused on sport, entertainment, media, technology and education.

Ratcliffe has called it a “once in a century” opportunity and Burnham believes it could be the biggest regeneration project the north of England has ever seen.

Club officials are adamant they are not looking for government “handouts” but there is a view – shared by Burnham – that there could be opportunities for public-private partnership that unlocks significant benefits for the community, not least around transport infrastructure, amenities and mixed income housing.

The Chicago Bears’ Burnham Park project has been cited as an example of a true public-private partnership. The Bears have pledged to contribute over $2 billion (£1.56 billion) to the project – more than 70 per cent of the total stadium cost.

But the remaining costs are proposed to come from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority (ISFA), a government unit created in 1987 for the purpose of constructing and renovating sports stadiums for professional terms in the state. The existing two per cent hotel tax in Chicago is due to be used to back ISFA bonds.



No fan wants 114 years of history torn down

If Manchester United opt to build a new stadium next door to a scaled-down Old Trafford, they would be securing their future at the same time as preserving their illustrious past. It would be the perfect solution to a deeply emotive issue.

No United supporter wants to see Old Trafford demolished and if there is a way to keep their famous old ground in a modified form while still creating a new future proofed 100,000 capacity stadium within a similar footprint, then that represents the best of both worlds.

It would prevent 114 years of history being torn down at the same time as allowing United to move forward boldly and decisively, possibly with a new stadium as the centre-piece of a regeneration project that could transform parts of Manchester’s south west.

The women’s team and academy sides would also have a fabulous, historic home – no more renting Leigh Sports Village – and a vital link to a glorious past would be enshrined.

United are in a unique position of being able to play at Old Trafford while construction of a new stadium takes place on surrounding land.

If they opt to redevelop Old Trafford rather than go down the new build route, the team would have to play in a reduced capacity stadium that would mean tens of thousands of fans being unable to watch their team for several years. A new build is expected to take six years to complete from inception but a redevelopment project would probably take longer, according to Old Trafford sources.

That is a long time for a hefty section of United supporters to be shut out. How would United decide which fans can attend games and which cannot? It would also mean a significant hit to matchday revenues at a time when the club need all the money they can get.

So a plan to build a new stadium and keep Old Trafford standing, albeit on a smaller scale, would tick so many boxes – logistically, financially and, crucially, emotionally.