Manchester United: ‘No truth’ in winger exit talks

Antony will not leave Manchester United to sign for Fenerbahce before the closure of the Turkish Süper Lig’s transfer deadline.

The Brazil international has been linked with an exit from the Premier League after a difficult time in English football. Erik ten Hag spent £87m to reunite with the former Ajax winger at Manchester United but Antony has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has just five goals in 54 league appearances for the Red Devils and has lost his place in the side to Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. He has featured for just a single minute across the club’s opening three league games of the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite his difficult spell, Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United and remains ‘fully committed’ to succeeding with the club.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is ‘no truth’ in reports linking the player with Fenerbahce, with the Turkish Süper Lig deadline open until September 18th. The Turkish side are under the management of former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Turkish sides are continuing to monitor unsettled players in Europe’s top five leagues, with an option to sign those who failed to secure transfers before the deadline for those divisions.

Galatasaray have capitalised to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli, while there is reported interest from Süper Lig sides in out-of-favour Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

