Manchester United news – latest: Takeover deadline nears after Marcus Rashford scores in Barcelona

Manchester United is up for sale. The club has been owned by the Glazer family since 2005 but the Americans announced in November last year that they would be putting the club up for sale following years of unrest and fan protests surrounding their ownership.

Today marks the first stage of that process with a soft deadline for potential takeover proposals to be submitted to the Glazers by 10pm GMT alongside a formally registering of any possible bidders interest. The document which will hold the proposal must include a paragraph-long statement from the interested buyer explaining how much of the club they want to own and what their offer is.

At this stage Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only interested party to publicly announce his interest in taking over Manchester United. He is Britain’s richest man, who also owns French club Nice, and is a boyhood United fan. He confirmed in January he will be making a bid.

On the pitch, Erik ten Hag’s men travelled to Barcelona last night for the first leg of their Europa League play-off game. The host took the lead through Andreas Christiansen’s header before Marcus Rashford equalised and a Jules Kounde own goal but United in front. They couldn’t hold onto that lead though and Raphinha slotted home a lovely curling finish to beat David De Gea and keep the tie delicately poised ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next week.

Follow along as we bring the latest updates on Manchester United’s sale and reaction from their draw with Barcelona:

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie

The club is up for sale with 10pm on Friday the deadline for initial proposals

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publically announced his interest in taking over the club

Investors from Qatar also attracted to buying the club

Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained

12:00 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.

Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.

In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.

Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way – the majority going to the Glazers themselves – have proved controversial.

What has happened since November’s announcement?

11:51 , Michael Jones

The Raine Group is acting as United’s exclusive financial advisor and is in charge of the ongoing process.

The US-based investment banking firm has already overseen the sale of one Premier League club in the past year, having whittled down more than 250 expressions of interest in Chelsea to a handful of serious bids before Todd Boehly’s takeover.

That sale moved quickly due to the unique circumstances left by the sanctions placed on former owner Roman Abramovich.

Why would the Glazers cash in now?

11:42 , Michael Jones

The November statement followed Liverpool’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, in making it known their club is for sale, meaning England’s two most successful teams on the pitch and most marketable assets off it are both on the market.

It comes at a time when the failure of both the European Super League and Project Big Picture thwarted attempts by the so-called big clubs to take greater control over football.

And with Newcastle forcing their way into the competition for the limited number of Champions League places after their Saudi-backed takeover, plus the price paid last year for Chelsea, both the Glazers and FSG appear to think now is the time to cash in.

At United there is an overdue need for investment in Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex on top of backing Erik ten Hag’s improving side.

What is the situation with the Glazers?

11:34 , Michael Jones

There has been widespread anger, frustration and protests since the Glazers’ leveraged deal landed the club in debt in 2005, costing millions in interest payments and dividends at a time when success on the pitch has dried up.

However, a November 22nd statement brought fans hope of a fresh start as United confirmed the board “will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company”.

Executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer added that they were looking to “maximise the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future”.

11:25 , Michael Jones

Uefa has been urged to prohibit Qatari state investors from any prospective takeover of Manchester United due to the conflict of interest arising from Qatar Sports Investment (QSI)’s ownership of Paris Saint-Germain.

Current owners the Glazer family are interested in selling Manchester United and although British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is so far the only party to have officially confirmed his interest, Qatar are being strongly linked with a bid for the club.

The Glazers have set an initial deadline of Friday for parties to declare their interest, although they may well extend that by two weeks to encourage more expressions of interest if they feel their £5bn valuation won’t be met.

11:16 , Michael Jones

It was around the turn of the year that the Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Manchester United, approached Qatari state investors over whether they would be interested in purchasing the club. Sources with knowledge of the discussions say the response was initially lukewarm, in part because they thought it was a “fishing expedition” and there was doubt about how much the Glazer family owners really want to sell. This is one of the questions that clouds this week, and could yet ensure that Friday isn’t as decisive a day in the history of England’s biggest club as has been built up.

It is at least bigger than Thursday’s match against Barcelona, which is saying something about why the situation is where it is. As historically resonant as this fixture at Camp Nou is, it’s also a Europa League tie that used to be a Champions League tie, which has played its part in making the Glazers wonder over whether now is the time to sell.

There are only a few things in this whole process that can be said with certainty right now. As first reported by The Independent as far back as August, the Glazers are interested in a sale but want £5bn for the club.

Qatari investors reportedly set to bid for Manchester United

11:08 , Michael Jones

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

The report described the investors as “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

United declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Will the Glazers remain as Man Utd shareholders?

11:01 , Michael Jones

There is a possibility that the Glazer family won’t relinquish full control of Manchester United and instead sell of most of their shares to remain as minority shareholders within the new regime.

The Athletic ran a poll of Manchester United fans and asked whether they would be okay with this outcome. 98% of the people who voted wanted the Glazers to sell the club in it’s entirety.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Oldham born and the only bidder to make his interest public, is a favourite among the fanbase with around 66% of United supporters backing his bid.

10:55 , Michael Jones

According to some sources with an understanding of the discussions taking place concerning the sale of Manchester United. Tonight’s deadline may be anti-climactic due to suspicion surrounding the Glazers’ intentions.

There are several people who know Joel and Avram Glazer who doubt their desire for a full takeover of the club while the other four Glazer siblings, Bryan, Kevin, Ed and Darcie, are said to want out of Man Utd entirely.

As the Glazers are in charger there is nothing to stop them from extending the deadline should the offers fail to meet their aspirations.

The Raine Group - who is overseeing the sale - were targeting a price of £6bn to £7bn ($7.2bn to $8.4bn) and there remains scepticism in the industry about that fee being achieved. A lower price of around £5bn has also been rumoured which seems like a more realistic prospect if the Glazers are willing to take it.

Should today’s proposals appeal to the family then bidders will be granted full access to Manchester United accounts so that proper due diligence can be carried out.

There is no time limit on this step, although some feel everything ought to be wrapped up before the football season is over.

Erik ten Hag warns Marcus Rashford over ‘laziness’

10:49 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has warned Marcus Rashford that he must avoid “laziness” to continue his rich recent vein of form.

Rashford was again on the scoresheet as Manchester United battled to a late 2-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday before netting against Barcelona last night.

A well-taken finish to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the near post was the forward’s 2nd goal of the season so far, equalling his personal best tally in a single campaign.

Ten Hag is enjoying Rashford’s recent scoring run, but has urged the player to not get complacent and keep his “focus” to ensure it continues.

Rashford on his penalty shout

10:42 , Michael Jones

25-year-old Marcus Rashford was furious not to win a penalty having been felled by Jules Kounde on the edge of the box. It was a decision for which manager Erik ten Hag was booked as he protested about the lack of VAR intervention.

“I have not watched it back, but I don’t understand why the linesman or the referee thinks I am going down there?” Rashford said after the game.

“I have touched it past him, my foot is in front of the ball and he hits my leg. It is clear contact and was 100 per cent a foul. Hopefully the second leg is going to be another good game and we can go that one step further.”

10:35 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford continued his outstanding form when he netted against Barcelona to bring the scores level at 1-1 in the second half at the Camp Nou last night.

Both sides scored again but United were the ones to concede the late equaliser and Rashford told BT Sport: “It felt like a loss.

“We did well to get back into the game, stayed calm and composed.

“We tried to create chances when we could and we scored two quick goals, then felt in control of the outcome, but they are a top team and managed to get an equaliser.”

Ten Hag unhappy with officiating against Barcelona

10:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, was displeased with the standard of refereeing during his team’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona and the Dutchman was very vocal from the dugouts about decisions that went against his side.

His antics earned himself a yellow card and following the match he explained why he had a problem with the officiating.

Marcus Rashford continues hot streak as Man United earn pulsating first-leg draw in Barcelona

10:22 , Michael Jones

A 2-2 of many twists, most of all in what a coruscating game represented. Manchester United’s trip to FC Barcelona is after all a famous Champions League fixture that was here an early Europa League play-off first leg, with the lessened pressure eventually bringing heightened entertainment, the Spanish league leaders not really looking like what that phrase has historically meant.

Their defence certainly looked off the level. Having conceded just seven goals in 1,890 minutes of LaLiga football this season, Barcelona suffered two in six minutes here, as United regularly looked like they could score at will – especially the effervescent Marcus Rashford.

He claimed one and set up the other, before offering a last twist in missing a fine chance on this kind of form. That in itself still would have felt a little harsh on Barca, who had enough big chances towards the end themselves. Ansu Fati was their response to Rashford, shifting the game back the other way.

How long will the sale take?

10:16 , Michael Jones

There is no exact timeline for the sale of Manchester United. When interested parties are revealed after Friday’s soft deadline, the Glazers may well opt to extend the timeline for potential investors to come forward, hoping that a publicity battle will drive up the price buyers are willing to pay.

Should a deal be agreed upon, it would then have to receive ratification from the Premier League. Depending on the source of the money and the nature of the buyer it can vary as to how long this process would take.

PIF’s interest in Newcastle was announced in April 2020 but was not finalised until October 2021, for example.

How much is Man Utd worth?

10:10 , Michael Jones

The Glazers have set a £5bn valuation on the Premier League club but it is expected that bids after Friday’s deadline will not reach that price initially.

The club has a value of roughly £3bn on the New York Stock Exchange and there is a belief all of Friday’s offers will come in at least 30% under their £5bn valuation.

As a rough comparison Todd Boehly’s consortium bought Chelsea for £4.25bn so this will be the ball-park figure that the Glazers will want to aim for.

When is the deadline?

10:05 , Michael Jones

Friday’s deadline is, crucially, not the deadline for the sale of the club to be agreed. Instead, it is merely a deadline for interested buyers to register their interest and financial capability of buying the club from its current owners.

Bids do not have to be disclosed by the potential new owners with this process merely about gauging interest from interested parties.

What do bidders have to do before it?

In line with formally registering their interest, each party needs to submit a document to the Glazers by 10pm UK time.

In the document, there will be a paragraph-long statement from the interested buyer explaining how much of the club they want to own and what their offer is.

Who is interested in buying Man Utd?

09:59 , Michael Jones

Interest from the Middle East is also expected. The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is a Man Utd fan and has been suggested as a potential bidder.

However, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) - the state’s wealth fund that the emir owns - already runs Paris Saint-Germain with a bid therefore unlikely unless the sale of the French club is agreed.

There may be interest from private Qatari investors as well but as The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports, such a move would likely still require state-level sanctioning and therefore would again be a conflict of interest with the state’s current ownership of PSG.

Saudi Arabian bidders are expected but the state-run Public Investment Fund (PIF) - majority owners of Newcastle United since last year – are unable to be one.

09:54 , Michael Jones

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, at this stage, is the only interested party to publicly announce his interest in taking over Manchester United. Britain’s richest man, who also owns French club Nice, is a boyhood United fan and confirmed in January he will be making a bid.

The Oldham-born billionaire owns INEOS Group, a British chemical company, and has hired American banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to help him during the process.

(PA)

09:50 , Michael Jones

The sale of Manchester United is set to reach its first important stage with the soft deadline for potential takeover proposals to be submitted coming on Friday.

Manchester United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2003 but the Americans announced in November last year that they would be putting the club up for sale.

The announcement follows years of unrest and fan protests surrounding their ownership.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, here is everything you need to know.

Manchester United takeover deadline

09:45 , Michael Jones

Good morning, welcome to The Independent’s live blog following all the latest updates about the sale of Manchester United as well as reaction from the clubs 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League last night.

The big story of the day is that the deadline for potential buyers closes at 10pm tonight UK time. That’s a soft deadline set by the Glazer family so other bids could come in further down the line but the current owners want an overall look at the landscape and willingness to purchase the club.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag’s men impressed in their away leg of the Europa League play-offs. They had the unenviable task of trying to defeat Barcelona at the Camp Nou last night and almost pulled it off. A match which United dominated for lenghty periods ended in a 2-2 draw as both teams relied on their attacking powerhouses to keep them in the contest.

The second leg will be played next Thursday at Old Trafford and Ten Hag will be quietly confident that his players can get the job done with home crowd advantage.

09:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow Manchester United latest news.