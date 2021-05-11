Manchester United must spend to catch Man City as Solskjaer tells Glazers to strengthen in transfer window

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message to the Glazers that Manchester United must send in the summer transfer window in order to close the gap to new Premier League champions Manchester City

United’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday evening saw their ‘noisy neighbours’ Man City confirmed as champions.

The Red Devils wrapped up back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired with Sunday’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa, and just 50 hours later had to host Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup finalists.

Solskjaer made 10 alterations with Thursday’s rearranged clash with rivals Liverpool in mind and Leicester edged out a win, with Caglar Soyuncu powering home a header after Mason Greenwood cancelled out Luke Thomas’ superb early volley.

With United fans recently protesting the Glazer family’s ownership of the club following their role in the failed breakaway European Super League proposals, there will be huge pressure on them to deliver key transfers this summer despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

And with City wining the Premier League for the third time in four years, Solskjaer says investment is needed if they are to close the gap to their rivals.

“If you want to take up the challenge with them, of course, we need to strengthen our squad,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“Congratulations to them. They’ve had a fantastic season.

“I’m very pleased with my boys because they’ve made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe.

“We’ve done well but we want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to have a stronger squad.”

Asked in the post-match press conference if he knows the areas he wants to improve, Solskjaer said: “That’s a long process and we know what we want to do.

“First of all, congratulations to Man City for winning the league, very worthy champions. We’ve got to hold our hands up and say that.

“But that’s where we want to be and we’re not there yet. They’ve put the bar where it is and that’s up to us now to take the next step.”

