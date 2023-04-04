Manchester United must 'act as robots' to regather equilibrium, believes Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United's players are only human, but feels he must demand they "act as robots" in order to deliver results.

United slipped to a lacklustre 2-0 defeat in their return to Premier League action on Sunday against top-four rivals Newcastle United.

Though they have impressed in the FA Cup and Europa League, just one point from their last three top-flight games has left them fifth in the table.

Ten Hag, however, has no doubt his squad can rediscover their best.

"I agree we return to old habits, but I also know there are fluctuations," he told The Guardian. "[Players] are not robots. But we have to act as robots, as machines.

"We have to expect and demand of our players that they match the standards so when we are not doing [that] we are disappointed because that is our job.

"We have shown in so many games that [we can do that]. It was a tough, very strong belief, [with] confidence and passion and togetherness.

"We have, and have shown it in many games. We have shown we can win the games, but you have to do it in every game because that is the demand of Manchester United."

United can push themselves back into the Champions League qualification places with a win over Brentford on Wednesday, having games in hand on fourth-place Tottenham.

Ten Hag will also have one eye on next week's return to Europa League action, with the club set to host Sevilla a week on Thursday in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.