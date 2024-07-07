Manchester United move closer to first summer signing

Joshua Zirkzee impressed for Bologna this season (Getty Images)

Manchester United are in positive discussions about a deal for Joshua Zirkzee and the Bologna forward could become their first summer signing.

The Netherlands football international has a £34m release clause United could trigger while they have also been in talks with the former Bayern Munich player’s representatives.

United are looking for another striker this summer after releasing Anthony Martial and put Zirkzee on a shortlist that also included Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Lille’s Jonathan David.

They have decided to go for the 23-year-old Zirkzee, who helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season, when he scored 12 goals in Serie A.

Zirkzee, who was a late call-up to the Netherlands squad, has made his international debut during Euro 2024 and offers United the option of being able to provide an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund or to play in the same side as the Dane.

United are also looking for at least one and possibly two central defenders this summer, after allowing Raphael Varane to leave when his deal expired, with Jonny Evans out of contract and with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both only tied down for one more year.

They had a £35m offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite rejected and are reluctant to make a second bid for the England international unless the Merseyside club drop their asking price of at least £70m.

United are also interested in Zirkzee’s Netherlands teammate Matthijs de Ligt, who captained manager Erik ten Hag’s Ajax team and who could be allowed to leave Bayern Munich.

United have also triggered a one-year extension to manager Ten Hag’s deal. His backroom staff is yet to be finalised with Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy potentially joining it