Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy team up on sleepover suite at historic Old Trafford

The first Manchester United x Marriott Bonvoy Suite of Dreams fan experience will take place against Chelsea on May 15. (Photo: Marriott Bonvoy)

Matchdays at Manchester United's home Old Trafford are always filled with fanfare, tradition and hopefully a win for the Red Devils. Working alongside Marriott Bonvoy, United are doing something never done in the stadium's 112-year history, let alone most sports arenas worldwide.

On Monday, United and the international hotel brand announced a unique partnership that will allow supporters the opportunity to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. On matchday, one lucky fan and a guest will have the chance to wake up in the Theatre of Dreams from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the historic pitch. The room is meticulously adorned with the signature Marriott decor, but also splashed with United's recognizable crest, colors and more.

"Bringing our flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, to Old Trafford is just one of the ways we are bringing the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to life through our collaboration with Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular sports teams," Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be creating this hospitality experience at this iconic location, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to wake up in the home of Manchester United on the morning of a matchday."

The first "Suite of Dreams" will take place ahead of United's May 15 class against Premier League rivals Chelsea. Additional perks the recipient of the global sweepstake will win include watching the team train, a behind the scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to congregate with club legends, matchday tickets and the premium hospitality you'd expect from staying at any Marriott hotel.

Three years into this partnership. the Suite of Dreams is an upgrade of a similar concept Marriott and Man United unveiled in 2019. Aptly titled the Seat of Dreams, one fan and a guest are treated to a memorable time sitting in a specially designated seat at Old Trafford. Before, during and following select United home games, the guests enjoy unlimited food and drink and the chance to interact with retired United legends.

Visit ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams to learn more about the Suite of Dreams and shoot your shot to meet the likes of Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand and more before April 15.