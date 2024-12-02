Manchester United: Marcus Rashford explains how Ruben Amorim tactics will surprise Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has warned Arsenal that they will be facing a completely different Manchester United in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday as new manager Ruben Amorim won his first league game at Old Trafford in some style. Rashford scored twice, as did fellow underfire striker Joshua Zirkzee, to lift the home fans.

It was an emphatic victory, the type of which was never seen during Erik ten Hag's two-and-a-bit-seasons tenure and one which Rashford believes underlines the changes Amorim has already made.

"It's encouraging for us to learn something new, and I feel like we can a lot stronger in this system as well," he told MUTV.

"Also, for other teams, we've not played in this system before, no one knows what to expect from us, and it puts us in a good position. We've got so many players who can play in different positions, so we can change a lot during games and set up differently for games.

"It's exciting. I don't want to get too carried away, but it's the energy and excitement we want."

He told Sky Sports: "It is early on but I feel energised and ready for the next game [against Arsenal]. This game has only just finished but the next one is always the focus for the players."

Rashford knows it is still early days in the Amorim era, and still plenty more improvements are to be made, but he has been impressed with the impact the Portuguese has had on the squad after just three games in charge.

Marcus Rashford has three goals in two league games under Ruben Amorim (MUTV)

He added: "It is important with a new coach and a new play of playing, when we are still learning. We have to back up this performance and win in midweek.

"We all, as individuals, want to get back to our best and then push to improve so even in the bad moments you are doing the right thing.

"The connection is going to build and grow the more we get used to him. [Amorim has] come in in a busy period and hopefully the connection keeps building and growing.

"He’s come in with a great attitude and it’s passed onto the players. The atmosphere is one of the most special things about his club and playing at this great stadium is always a great feeling.”