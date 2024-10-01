Manchester United: Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro named as Marco van Basten slams squad

Football great Marco van Basten has given his blistering verdict on the current Manchester United squad.

Fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag is again under serious pressure at Old Trafford following Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Tottenham, which leaves United sitting in 13th in the Premier League, and already eight points off the top, after six games.

While Ten Hag has faced plenty of criticism for his shortcomings as a coach, Van Basten focused on the players signed during his tenure - starting with midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport: "I saw a new player, Ugarte, or something like that. Fifty million euros! Then I think: how can he walk around like that? It’s crazy how much money he spent on players who aren’t good."

Manuel Ugarte has endured a tough start to life at Man Utd (Getty Images)

He added: “Just no top players [at Manchester United]. [Marcus] Rashford doesn’t hit a pepper nut anymore. [Bruno] Fernandes is a good player, [Andre] Onana is a decent keeper. For the rest, there are no guys about whom you can say 'they are strong players'.

[Casemiro] is passé. Name any name. That right winger, [Alejandro] Garnacho, is a decent player but not a key player. There are no players others can cling to."