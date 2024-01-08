Manchester United should have made more of chances in cup win – Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot feels Manchester United produced a controlled performance to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win at Wigan.

Dalot put the visitors in front after 22 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes later converting a second-half penalty.

United dominated against the Sky Bet League One side, making 33 attempts on goal, which Dalot accepted they should have made more from.

“We created a lot of chances and what would have made the difference today was putting the ball in the net a bit more with the occasions which we had,” Dalot said on ITV1.

“They had one or two counter-attacks but overall we controlled the game and had some good moments.”

On his goal, the Portuguese full-back added: “It gave a little more comfort to the team. We needed a goal so we could be a little more calm and not rushing to score another one.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored even more, overall that is what we missed today.”

United will be expected to make further progress when they head to either League Two Newport or non-League Eastleigh in the next round.

“That is why we are here. We are Man United, we play to win every competition. Hopefully we can be at Wembley and win it,” Dalot said.

Dalot feels the presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is already starting to have a positive impact as they prepare to assume control of footballing operations once his purchase of a 25 per cent stake has been ratified in the coming weeks.

“It brings some good new energy, hopefully positive feelings. New things to conquer, looking to the future with good energy and they are bringing that,” Dalot said.

“You can feel at Carrington (training ground) already the motivation that they have brought in, hopefully we can win a lot of things together.”