Manchester United look completely broken after Carabao Cup exit

It has largely been a desperate decade at Manchester United since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson but even within those chronic years of failure there are performances that are simply, irredeemably shocking. This was one of them. This was also the kind of appalling display that raises serious questions over the apparent unbending faith in manager Erik ten Hag.

Whatever the troubles at United, wherever the blame undoubtedly lies in the ownership and executive, the manager is usually the first to carry the can. And this limp, pathetic exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of a vibrant Newcastle was a terrible indictment of Ten Hag, of the players, of the club. Of the Damned United.

They have now lost eight of the 15 games they have played this season. That is more than half which is, whatever the circumstances, completely unacceptable for a club with their resources and ambitions.

The failings are everywhere. This was utterly rank and completely inexcusable. Where do they go from here? They look completely broken. A rabble without a cause. A group of players passing responsibility rather than the ball.

Against this Newcastle were excellent. They fielded makeshift centre-halves in Paul Dummett and Emil Krafth, players not really in the first-team picture, but they were completely untroubled. For United Anthony Martial was used at centre-forward but, frankly, what was the point? He barely touched the ball, looked completely disinterested and it is astonishing that he is still at the club after years of under-performance. But that can be said of so many who skulked off the pitch long before Newcastle, led by Eddie Howe, celebrated with their raucous wedge of 7,000 travelling supporters.

If United expected a reaction from Sunday’s Manchester derby debacle then unfortunately it was a hangover as Newcastle deservedly took the lead. Indeed all three of their goals were examples of how bad United now are.

As superbly as the first was taken by substitute Miguel Almiron, an early replacement for the injured Matt Targett, and as impressively as Tino Livramento did to create it, it also owed so much to United’s stunning failings.

They were in possession through Alejandro Garnacho in Newcastle’s half but when he lost the ball it was a collective calamity. The winger did not chase back and neither Hannibal Mejbri nor Mason Mount did remotely enough to stop Livramento. Mount ambled behind him as the full-back slid the ball through to Almiron who held off the hapless Diogo Dalot and finished.

On the touchline Ten Hag shook his head and that said it all. He appears utterly helpless as United collapsed around him. Another Canute unable to stem the tide and looking like he does not know the answer. Where was the desire? Where was the intensity? It was coming from Newcastle. Yes, United collected bookings through Casemiro, apparently fit again and captaining the side but withdrawn at half-time, and Mejbri who was fortunate to stay on the pitch after a series of rash challenges. But that was not commitment. That was them being overstretched and out-played and left trailing. These look like two clubs heading in different directions.

United made seven changes; Newcastle made eight. It might have shown where the priorities lie but that was another error by Ten Hag. He could not afford another defeat and had to address that. A loss was unthinkable but inevitable.

“Sacked in the morning,” chanted the gleeful Newcastle fans towards Ten Hag and that rubbed salt into the open wounds.

The second goal was a re-run.

Again, United were disorganised as they simply did not set themselves for a quickly taken free-kick - players were just stood or wandered around aimlessly or argued with referee Robert Jones over its concession - with Joe Willock’s cross headed poorly by Harry Maguire straight to Lewis Hall. Just inside the United penalty area the other full-back volleyed low into the far corner.

Newcastle had started without a centre-forward but it did not matter. They had carried all the threat with their fans chanting “oles” as they kept possession and with half-time approaching. For United there were the inevitable and deserved boos. How low can they get?

United returned as if scolded. As they should have been. It was frantic but without effect. They never looked like scoring or looked like they believed they could score.

There were wild shots from Antony and substitute Sofyan Amrabat, so awfully slow and leaden in midfield, but it was Newcastle who struck again. Once more United were at fault as Amrabat was tackled on half-way, Willock strode forward, defenders backed off and he easily slammed a low shot from 20 yards past Andre Onana. It was that simple. What an indictment.

Marcus Rashford, who had partied at a nightclub after the City defeat, was one of a slew of substitutes. But the game was up. It was almost traumatic and there was a stunned hush in the stands and then the United fans began to stream away long before the end. Who could blame them? Their team had given up long before they did. Hopefully, for them, it is darkest before the dawn.

United crash out, plus the quarter-final draw: as it happened

11:07 PM GMT

Thanks and goodnight

That’s all for our coverage. It’s been a great night for Newcastle, even if they were rewarded (sic) with another tough draw. Manchester United, by contrast, were awful and look in all sorts of trouble. Their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle in February feels a lifetime ago.

11:04 PM GMT

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

The matches will be played in the last week before Christmas. If Newcastle are going to win the Carabao Cup, they’ll have to do it the hard way.

10:54 PM GMT

The quarter-final draw is imminent

And these are the eight teams involved.

Chelsea

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle United

Port Vale

West Ham United

There are a few potential derbies in there: Chelsea and Fulham (or West Ham), Everton and Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Newcastle. Shame Stoke City didn’t make it as well.

10:46 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag’s verdict

We know this isn’t good enough. I have to take responsibility for that. I feel sorry for the fans. What can I say, it’s below our standards and we have to put it right, quickly. I am confident [the squad has the right characters]. The players tried, but this is not good enough. I am responsible for this, and we have to [recover] together. You can only get confidence when you get the right result, and to do that you need to follow the rules, follow the principles, win your battles, show some fight – and most of all, do it together. Everyone has to take responsibility, be accountable and co-operate. That is the key word.

10:35 PM GMT

A very happy Eddie Howe speaks

The mentality of the group was unbelievable. We had injuries coming into the game and picked up another when the game started. It would have been very easy for the players to feel sorry for themselves. There are so many good stories within the team – Emil Krafth coming back after so long out, Joe Willock’s return, Lewis Hall’s goal, Tino Livramento’s performance. It’s down to the players. If they don’t commit to what we ask them to do, you’ve got no chance in my position. To score the goals we did at the times we did, and the manner of performance really pleased me. We’re delighted to still be in the competition. We’d love to go one better this time, but there’s a long way to go.

10:29 PM GMT

Sean Longstaff and Tino Livramento speak to Sky Sports

Longstaff (who was captain on his 150th appearance for the club)

It’s a special night, not just for me but everyone else – Emil Krafth played his first game in a year and he was unbelievable. It shows the depth and the togetherness we’ve got in the squad. The manager gives us a gameplan every week. There’s a reason he’s so good; it’s a pleasure to play for him.

Livramento It was a very good night. A lot new players came in and I think that shows the unity we have in the squad. When I played at Newcastle with Southampton I could tell the fans were amazing, and to be here now it’s at another level. It’s amazing when you hear them chanting your name. It makes you want to give everything you’ve got.

10:26 PM GMT

A grim statistic for Erik ten Hag

This is the first time in 61 years that Manchester United have lost back-to-back home games by at least three goals. It last happened in September and October 1962: 2-5 v Burnley and 0-3 v Blackburn.

10:16 PM GMT

Another triumph for Newcastle

The entire squad and coach line up to applaud an adoring, partially topless fanbase. Their progress under Eddie Howe is pretty remarkable; this time two years ago they were winless after 10 Premier League games.

10:14 PM GMT

The draw for the quarter-finals follows shortly

We’ll have that live for you as well. These are tonight’s other results:

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn

Everton 3-0 Burnley

Ipswich 1-3 Fulham



The quarter-final line-up is completed by Middlesbrough and Port Vale, who won last night.

10:10 PM GMT

Full time: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

That’s the end of another Old Trafford humiliation for Manchester United, whose reign as Carabao Cup holders is over. Newcastle were more dynamic, more comfortable in their own skin and infinitely more ruthless in the final third. Miguel Almiron,

Lewis Hall and Joe Willock scored excellent goals, while at the other end United huffed and puffed to negligible effect. The final score brooks no argument.

Newcastle move into the last eight. United, who have lost five times at home in less than seven weeks, move inexorably towards a full-blown crisis.

10:06 PM GMT

90 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

There will be four minutes of added humiliation for Man Utd.

10:05 PM GMT

89 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

For all Man Utd’s misery, this has been another great night for Newcastle. They have an injury crisis, they made eight changes and they have still run riot at Old Trafford. Some of the back-up players, particularly Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, look the part.

10:03 PM GMT

86 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Rashford has a shot blocked after a decent bit of improvisation on the edge of the area. Dubravka has still head only a couple of saves to make.

09:58 PM GMT

82 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Joelinton is booked for leaving some on Bruno Fernandes.

09:57 PM GMT

81 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Man Utd’s next game is a tricky trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime. Newcastle play Arsenal at St James’ Park in the evening.

09:55 PM GMT

79 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Now Amrabat is booked for a foul on Guimaraes. Man Utd’s heads have gone.

09:54 PM GMT

78 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Sergio Reguilon kicks the ball away in a funk and is booked. Moments later, Krafth heads straight at Onana from 10 yards - that was a chance.

09:53 PM GMT

76 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Sean Longstaff, captain for the night, comes this close to a spectacular goal.

A Newcastle corner was half cleared and then knocked square to Longstaff, 25 yards out. He took a touch and walloped the bouncing ball fractionally wide of the far post with Onana nowhere near it.

09:51 PM GMT

76 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Lindelof makes an important block to deny Wilson, who was teed up by Almiron.

Meanwhile, here’s the goal from Joe Willock that ended Man Utd’s hopes of a comeback.

09:50 PM GMT

75 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

A double substitution for Newcastle. Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier replace Lewis Hall and Matt Ritchie.

09:50 PM GMT

74 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Bruno Fernandes misses a terrific chance, screwing a shot wide of the near post after a superb through ball from Antony. That was United’s best opportunity of the game.

09:49 PM GMT

73 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Man Utd are trying to get something going but their morale is subterranean and it shows in the nervousness of their passing. There are more goals out there for Newcastle if they really want them.

09:47 PM GMT

70 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Manchester United were unbeaten at home for over a year when Brighton came to Old Trafford in mid-September. This will be their fifth home defeat in six and a half weeks. It really is an unfathomable collapse.

09:43 PM GMT

67 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

If it stays like this it will be Newcastle’s biggest victory at Old Trafford since they won 7-4 in September 1930.

09:40 PM GMT

65 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3

Substitutions galore. Newcastle bring on Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes for Anthony Gordon and the excellent Joe Willock. And Manchester United introduce Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund in place of Hannibal, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

09:36 PM GMT

GOAL!

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 3 (Willock 60) Joe Willock puts Newcastle into the quarter-finals with another fine goal! It was totally against the run of play but Newcastle won’t care one bit.

Joelinton made a fine tackle on Amrabat in the centre circle, with Willock collecting the loose ball. He charged straight at the heart of the defence, all the way to edge of the United area. Gordon blocked off Maguire and that allowed Willock to hammer a low shot into the bottom corner. Onana had no chance.

Willock deserves that goal for a fine, dynamic performance on his return to the side.

09:35 PM GMT

60 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Garnacho’s inswinging cross just evades Martial, who made a decent near-post run away from Dummett. Man Utd have had 79 per cent of the possession since half-time, although they’ve yet to test Martin Dubravka.

09:34 PM GMT

58 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Garnacho zips past Livramento, who recovers well to concede a corner. Reguilon’s outswinger is headed away by Joelinton.

09:32 PM GMT

56 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Antony plays a slick one-two with Martial, cuts inside, considers a pass and then decides to shoot from 25 yards. Goal kick to Newcastle.

09:31 PM GMT

54 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Hannibal is flattened on the edge of the D, but play is pulled back for an earlier offside against Martial. It hasn’t been one of Martial’s better games.

09:30 PM GMT

53 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Garnacho plays in the overlapping Mount, whose chipped cross is cleared to the edge of the area. Wan-Bissaka lays the ball back to Amrabat, who shoots high and wide from the edge of the D.

Man Utd have been better in the second half, though there’s still a lack of conviction in their attacking play.

09:27 PM GMT

50 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Hannibal wins a free-kick and then waves at the crowd to make more noise. He’s a loose cannon, and he could easily have been sent off in the first half, but he is one of the few Man Utd players who looks up for it in every game.

09:24 PM GMT

48 min: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Man Utd have made a brighter start to the second half. Wan-Bissaka keeps the ball in near the byline and drags a low cross towards Martial at the near post. It’s put behind for a corner by Dummett (I think).

09:22 PM GMT

46 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Joe Willock is booked for pulling back Amrabat.

09:21 PM GMT

46 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle get the second half under way.

09:20 PM GMT

Two changes for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has made a double substitution, though it could have been a dectuple one. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat replace Diogo Dalot and Casemiro.

Victor Lindelof is now the captain.

09:07 PM GMT

Half time Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Another chorus of boos at Old Trafford, where a dysfunctional Manchester United have been outplayed by Newcastle.

After a slow start, Newcastle steadily took control and Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall scored fine goals. Erik ten Hag stomps off with a face like the apocalypse, trying to work out what the hell has happened to the promising team of last season. Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer know how he feels.

09:03 PM GMT

45+3 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Mount, 25 yards out, pings a sweet, almost angry shot that is pushed away by Dubravka, diving to his left. That’s a decent save.

09:02 PM GMT

45+1 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Dalot’s long-range shot goes a few yards wide, though I think Dubravka had it covered. There will be five minutes of added time.

08:57 PM GMT

42 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Gordon is limping, which is the last thing Newcastle need. Meanwhile Willock, who has been terrific in his first start of the season, curls straight at Onana from distance.

08:56 PM GMT

40 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Man Utd are totally devoid of confidence; it’s like watching the England cricket team. They are in serious trouble, not just tonight but this season. They look broken.

08:53 PM GMT

38 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Here’s that first goal from Miguel Almiron.

08:52 PM GMT

GOAL!

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 2 (Hall 36) Lewis Hall volleys Newcastle into a 2-0 lead! It was made on the left, where Almiron combined neatly with Willock. Maguire headed the ball away to the edge of the area, where Hall adjusted his feet smartly to crack an excellent volley that bounced into the far corner. Onana saw it late but I doubt he would have saved it anyway. It’s Hall’s first senior goal.

08:50 PM GMT

35 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 1

After good play from Hannibal, Reguilon shoots high and wide from 25 yards.

08:49 PM GMT

33 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 1

Garnacho has another run at Livramento and is dispossessed with almost disdainful ease. So far Livramento has won that contest hands down.

08:47 PM GMT

31 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 1

A response of sorts from Man Utd, with Garnacho’s cross stabbed wide at the near post by Mount. It was a quarter-chance at best.

He has another opportunity moments later when Dalot plays a slick one-two with Antony and stands up a teasing cross towards the far post. Martial misses his header - and in doing so unsights Mount, who controls the ball with his arm and is penalised.

08:43 PM GMT

GOAL!

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 1 (Almiron 29) The substitute Miguel Almiron scores after a magnificent run from Tino Livramento! He won the ball from Garnacho, deep in his own half, and hared straight downfield. He scorched past Mount and Hannibal, moved infield and played a perfectly weighted angled pass to put Almiron through on goal. Almiron held off Dalot and lifted a precise shot into the far corner. Newcastle deserve that.

08:41 PM GMT

26 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

The only real positive for Man Utd is that Andre Onana hasn’t had a save to make. But going forward they look bereft of confidence and ambition. It’s hard to fathom the speed of their decline after such a promising stat under Erik ten Hag.

08:38 PM GMT

23 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Ritchie shoots over from distance, then Hannibal makes an important tackle on Willock in the penalty area. Newcastle have been much the better team in the last 10 minutes.

08:36 PM GMT

21 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Seven changes or not, Man Utd look really low on confidence. Ritchie, playing at left-back after the injury to Targett, overhits his cross with Gordon in a decent position.

08:34 PM GMT

19 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are starting to threaten. Willock leads a dangerous break, running 40 yards before being fouled by Casemiro. He’s booked.

08:32 PM GMT

17 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Ritchie’s corner is forced away by Maguire at the far post. Moments later, Hannibal is late on Krafth and some of the Newcastle players ask the referee whether he should be sent off.

They might have a point - Hannibal led with his studs so it could easily have been a second yellow card.

08:31 PM GMT

16 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Willock buys a foul from Casemiro 30 yards from goal. Ritchie’s free-kick is headed behind for a corner by Lindelof. I think that’s the first of the game.

08:29 PM GMT

14 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Hannibal is booked for flattening Longstaff when the ball had gone. He’ll miss the quarter-final if Manchester United get there.

08:28 PM GMT

13 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

The first shot on target. Antony touches the ball off to Casemiro, 25 yards out, and he swishes a low, left-footed shot towards goal. Dubravka gets down to his right to make a comfortable save.

08:26 PM GMT

11 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Most of the early noise is coming from the away fans, who have been particularly loud whenever Antony has given the ball away or been dispossessed.

08:24 PM GMT

9 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

It’s been a slow start from both teams, with barely a penalty-box incursion to report, never mind a goalmouth incident.

08:22 PM GMT

7 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Joelinton cynically pulls Reguilon back, but for some reason the referee decides not to book him. That was a bit strange.

08:19 PM GMT

5 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

A very early substitution for Newcastle: Miguel Almiron replaces Matt Targett. That means either Matt Ritchie or Lewis Hall will move to left-back.

08:17 PM GMT

2 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Matt Targett has gone down after landing awkwardly. This doesn’t look great; it might be his hamstring.

It was all pretty innocuous. He beat Martial to a loose ball in midfield but seemed to jar something when his foot hit the floor.

08:15 PM GMT

1 min Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Manchester United kick off from left to right as we watch. Anthony Gordon has indeed started up front for Newcastle.

08:15 PM GMT

The players are out on the field

And Newcastle are in a huddle as I type. It’s almost time for kick off.

08:02 PM GMT

No VAR at Old Trafford

The referee’s decision is final tonight, with VAR not in use until the semi-finals. There’s no extra time either: if the teams are level after 90+10 minutes, the match will go to penalties.

07:55 PM GMT

Rashford left out of Man Utd team

Marcus Rashford has been named among the substitutes by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United.

Ten Hag has made seven changes from the side so comprehensively beaten in Sunday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City, also at Old Trafford.

After that defeat Rashford partied in a nightclub, attending the popular Chinawhite nightspot in Manchester city centre until past midnight for a birthday celebration that had been arranged by close friends prior to United’s loss.

Rashford, who turned 26 on Tuesday, reported on time for training the next morning but the decision to go ahead with the celebrations, given United’s form and the manner of the loss, appears unwise.

Ten Hag is yet to publically pass comment on the incident having decided against conducting a pre-match press conference before the Newcastle tie. He will face questions from the media after the game.

There is no suggestion whatsoever that Rashford has been dropped because of his behaviour. Instead he appears to have been rested, along with a host of other senior players, ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off away to Fulham. Only goalkeeper Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot have been retained from the side that faced City with Casemiro returning as captain.

United are not thought to have been aware Rashford was going out on Sunday evening but there is no requirement for players to inform them of such social engagements.

Rashford’s friends are believed to have arranged the intimate get-together in a private area at Chinawhite, which is popular with celebrities, some time in advance of the City game.

Rashford has managed just one goal in 13 appearances this season and has looked a shadow of the player who scored 30 times last term and earned a lucrative new five-year contract in the summer.

07:53 PM GMT

West Ham v Arsenal latest

There’s been a goal in the game at the London Stadium. You can follow that one with Kieran Crichard...

07:42 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports

These players deserve to play. We have a good squad and we always pick a team that is strong enough. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves [after Sunday] – top football is tough, it’s hard, we have to deal with it. You can moan for 24 hours and then you get another chance. Take it. You can only change the future. The fans are always behind us. We’re very eager to give a good performance and get into the next round. [On Casemiro, who captains the team on his return] He is always a leader. But today he is the captain, and hopefully that will give him an extra push.

07:34 PM GMT

Harry Maguire speaks to Sky Sports

Sunday was really disappointing – bad performance, bad result – and there’s no better time to put it right. The lads aren’t happy; there are areas we know we need to improve on. But we’ve moved on and we want to get through tonight.

07:31 PM GMT

Onana wearing replica shirt as United complain about kit

Manchester United’s miserable season almost went beyond satire with the news that some of their kit is too tight, with Andre Onana especially unhappy.

Read more...

07:23 PM GMT

The teams in full

Both managers have picked their Carabao Cup teams, with seven changes for Man Utd and eight for Newcastle. But both have plenty of insurance on the bench: Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund for the home side, Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier for Newcastle.

With Wilson on the bench, Anthony Gordon will probably start up front for Newcastle.

Man Utd (possible 4-1-2-3) Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro; Hannibal, Mount; Antony, Martial, Garnacho.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, Fernandes, Eriksen, McTominay, Hojlund, Rashford.

Newcastle (possible 4-3-3) Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Hall; Ritchie, Gordon, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Wilson, Almiron, Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Diallo, Parkinson.

Referee Robert Jones.

07:17 PM GMT

Newcastle team news: eight changes from Wolves draw

07:16 PM GMT

Man Utd team: Rashford on the bench

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Erik makes seven changes from Sunday 🔄#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2023

07:10 PM GMT

James Ducker on Man Utd's woes

What will be disconcerting for United fans, though, is that the team are so timid, pedestrian, rudderless, disjointed and lacking in identity that it would be hard to discern the original mission statement had Ten Hag not previously detailed his vision.

Read more...

07:06 PM GMT

Sir Bobby Charlton died following an accidental fall at a care home

An inquest has heard that the great Sir Bobby Charlton, who died last month at the age of 86, suffered a fall at The Willows in Knutsford five days before his death.

Read more...

06:47 PM GMT

2(4)8 days later

It’s 248 days since Man Utd beat Newcastle 2-0 in last year’s Carabao Cup final, and a whole lot has changed. That win, the club’s first trophy since 2017, was supposed to be a springboard, not a platform from which to nosedive. But since then they have lost an alarming 13 games in all competitions, and after taking 2022-23 off, Doom and Gloom have got their Old Trafford season tickets back.

Defeat tonight would leave Man Utd with only the FA Cup and fifth place in the Premier League to play for. It’s a complicated case, and we shouldn’t ignore the impact of injuries – but then Newcastle have a long injury list of their own and are having nowhere near as many problems.

Man Utd’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the previous round was probably their most impressive performance of the season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the young players who impressed that night – Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri – get another chance.

Newcastle’s win was even more impressive. They survived a quiet battering in the first half to deservedly beat Manchester City 1-0. The player of the match that night was the outstanding young right-back Tino Livramento. Trouble is, he was deputising for assist machine, so he has only played 21 minutes since. That should change tonight.

Many of the expected Newcastle XI, including Livramento, didn’t play in last year’s final, so it’s hard to know whether they are out for revenge or just another step towards their first major trophy since 1969. Either way, in the current climate, they will fancy their chances.

04:59 PM GMT

Must-win match for both clubs for different reasons

Tonight’s re-run of last year’s final is important to both sides for two very different reasons.

While the eye-wateringly rich Saudi owners of Newcastle may well not have ‘win Carabao Cup’ on the top of their ‘How to Dominate Football’ list, it’s fair to say that the Geordie fans wouldn’t mind any sort of silverware with which to remind themselves of what major-trophy success looks and feels like.

Such is the desire for glory at St James’ Park that a tie against a Manchester United side humbled by neighbours City on Sunday, and an outfit yet to really get their season going, is just the sort of encounter some Newcastle fans would lap up. But with a fixture overload caused by participation in the Champions League, and the knowledge that his club haven’t won a major trophy since way back in 1955, Eddie Howe is refusing to take anything for granted.

“Manchester United are a top team with top players. One of the key tests of any team is how you respond to setbacks. That’s always what you’re looking to do when you’re in the manager’s position,” the Newcastle manager said.

“They’ve got some very good results lately and have won some games late. Whenever you play Manchester City, as we know they’re very, very difficult games.

“When you go into a cup tie, to a degree you leave that form behind. This is a one-off game and I’m sure both teams will be motivated to try and win.”

For Howe’s opposite number, Erik ten Hag, the immediate task (the long-term one at Old Trafford is always to win titles and trophies...) is to try and get Manchester United like a side moving in the right direction. The 3-0 home defeat at the hands of City was troubling in more ways than the simple glance at the scoreboard reveals. After an impressive campaign last year, this season has seen the side look rudderless and without any overarching philosophy.

The Dutch manager, however, is sure his side will come good, sooner rather than later.

“Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on,” Ten Hag said.

“While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

“I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain.”

Stay here for all the team news and action with kick-off at 8.15.