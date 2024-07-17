Manchester United line up Leny Yoro medical in transfer battle with Real Madrid

Leny Yoro ’s contract at Lille is due to expire next summer. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Manchester United’s push to beat Real Madrid to Leny Yoro’s signature received a significant boost on Wednesday with the defender set to have a medical and finalise personal terms for a proposed €62m (£52m) transfer from Lille.

The 18-year-old defender was expected to fly to Manchester in a firm sign that Yoro may choose United over Madrid, despite previously having been minded to join the European champions.

Madrid’s valuation of Yoro is lower than United’s and they were relaxed about their pursuit, considering as an option whether to wait until next summer to sign the player when his Lille contract is due to expire.

This means Lille want Yoro to join United. Madrid may try to persuade the player otherwise, and if he chooses United it will be regarded at Old Trafford as a victory for the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led football operation, particularly for Dan Ashworth, who began as the sporting director on 1 July.