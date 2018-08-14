Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picks his all-time Old Trafford XI

Paul Scholes has picked his all-time Man United XI.

Paul Scholes has named his all-time best XI of players he shared the field with during his glittering career at Manchester United.

The former England midfielder won 25 trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

David Beckham and Ryan Giggs played alongside Scholes at United

He played more than 700 matches for the Red Devils and is fondly remembered as one of the greatest to have pulled on the shirt.

Scholes would have walked into almost any team in the world in his pomp – but who does he rate as the best players he encountered between 1993 and 2013?

MUTV quizzed the 43-year-old club legend over his choices in an interview for the in-house television channel.

He opted for a 4-3-3 formation and named himself among five substitutes on a star-studded bench for his dream team.

There’s no surprise to see the great Dane Peter Schmeichel between the sticks, behind a back-four of Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand and Denis Irwin.

Wing wizards David Beckham and Ryan Giggs play alongside the lionhearted Roy Keane in a three-man midfield.

Here is the XI Scholes picked out.

Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo provide immense firepower up front.

Scholes is joined on the bench by Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and the original super-sub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



