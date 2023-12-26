Manchester United launch Ratcliffe era with stirring win over Aston Villa

While players at his French club Nice enjoy a three-week winter break, Jim Ratcliffe deployed his right-hand man Dave Brailsford to Old Trafford in northern England on Tuesday night to see Manchester United play for the first time since Ratcliffe's billion-euro stake in the club was agreed.

Ratcliffe's deal with the Glazer family – who own the majority of United – was announced on December 24.

The 71-year-old, who acquired Nice in 2019 for 100 million euros – will own 25 percent of the 20-times English champions and gain control of football operations.

His arrival at the club has come with promises of fresh injections of cash into the stadium and infrastructure. Brailsford, 59, has worked at Nice as a performance director and is expected to play a significant role at United.

Just before the fixture against third-placed Aston Villa, Ratcliffe posted an image of himself on social media.

He also sent a letter to the fans' group Manchester United Supporters Trust.

"I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed," said the founder of the INEOS global chemical company.

"It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

United's players tapped into the air of optimism generated by Ratcliffe's investment with a stirring comeback from a two-goal deficit.



