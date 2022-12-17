Manchester United to launch charm offensive for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United will move to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him.

United manager Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of Bellingham, believing he is the most complete young footballer in Europe and has the talent to dominate games from the centre of midfield for years to come.

As a result, the club’s hierarchy have been encouraged to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund teenager at the end of the season.

At first glance, United would seem like a less attractive destination for Bellingham than either Liverpool – who have long been considered the favourites to land the 19-year-old – or Manchester City. Real Madrid have also been tracking the player after he burst to prominence in the Bundesliga. Dortmund will have watched Bellingham’s excellent and mature performances for England at the World Cup with pride and apprehension. Ideally, they would like to keep him for another year but the thought of a bidding war involving the richest clubs in Europe is likely to drive the asking price upwards of £100 million.

There seems to be a quiet confidence at United that they can offer him an attractive financial package as well as an exciting challenge if he returns to England to test himself in the Premier League.

At the centre of that is Ten Hag. The Dutchman’s magnificent work with a procession of young players at Ajax is proof he can help develop and improve exciting prospects and although Bellingham’s ability has advanced well beyond the level of most 19-year-olds in the world, there is still huge scope for growth in the right environment.

Tellingly, club scouts, as well as Ten Hag, are adamant that Bellingham’s performances for Dortmund this season were far better than what he produced for England in Qatar recently.

Ten Hag is trying to establish a new work culture at Manchester United and Bellingham will be told that the team will be built around him and in his image.

Indeed, powerbrokers at Old Trafford will argue that it is better for Bellingham to join a team looking to build a new trophy-winning machine, as part of a wider club revival, than a club such as City or Real Madrid, where he will just be another world-class player in a squad littered with them.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that the interest in Bellingham is strong and although there is recognition of how tough a task it will be to persuade the player and his advisers that they are the best option, that is what they intend to do over the next few months.

Interestingly, the door is also not closed on a move for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong. United were involved in a long and ultimately frustrating pursuit of the Netherlands international last summer, before he decided to stay in Catalonia.

De Jong and Ten Hag have maintained a strong relationship since they worked together at Ajax and United retained their interest in the player. However, it is unlikely that both Bellingham and De Jong will arrive in the same window given the finances required to pull off a double transfer.

Another player on the United shortlist is Ajax’s Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who has also worked with Ten Hag before and has been the Dutch champions’ best player this season. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder also scored twice for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

