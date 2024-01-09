Manchester United 'to launch £34m Jonathan David bid' to solve striker issues

Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Jonathan David.

According to FootballTransfers, the Lille striker is of interest to both United and high-flying Aston Villa and a deal could materialise during the January transfer window.

David has long been of interest at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag could turn to the 23-year-old Canadian after another profligate display from his current crop of forwards in Manchester United's 2-0 win at Wigan in the FA Cup.

Diogo Dalot scored the opener before a Bruno Fernandes penalty sealed United's spot in the fourth round.

David's contract has 18 months to run so while Lille are reluctant to let their star man leave, their hand may be forced. A £34million price tag for January has been suggested by the report.

Jadon Sancho's loan move to Borussia Dortmund is still to be agreed (AP)

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho's wage demands are holding up a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

German outlet Ruhr Nachtrichten report that talks between Dortmund and Manchester United have stalled over salary with the latter wanting their out-of-favour player to sacrifice a portion of his pay packet to facilitate the deal.

It was reported last week that Dortmund would pay around a third of Sancho's reported £300,000-a-week wages leaving United with a hefty bag to hold, prompting them to also ask for a loan fee from Dortmund.