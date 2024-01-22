Manchester United launch £100m transfer plan to get rid of Antony and Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho and Antony have been offered to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as Manchester United try to recoup some of the £155million they spent on the wingers.

United want around £50m each for Sancho and Antony, who have both struggled since making big-money moves to Old Trafford.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq wanted Sancho, a £73m signing in 2021, on loan last summer but would not agree to include a £50m obligation to buy him.

Sancho has since re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in a move United hope will recover some of his value and attract further interest ahead of the summer.

Jadon Sancho is spending the remainder of the season at Borussia Dortmund (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Antony, an £86m signing in 2022, was told by Erik ten Hag last week to "do better" and also faces an uncertain future.

Saudi clubs signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho from Chelsea and Liverpool last summer but their transfer budgets are limited this month.

United director of football John Murtough met Saudi Pro League and Saudi Ministry of Sport officials at the Club World Cup in December to build connections, with an increased opportunity to sell players expected in the summer.

Casemiro is the player most wanted by Saudi clubs. United are inclined to sell the 31-year-old midfielder, who has been out with an ankle injury since October, for the right price.

Raphael Varane could also move to Saudi, but United are unlikely to receive a transfer fee for him after opting against exercising a one-year extension clause in his contract.