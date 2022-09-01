Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony

PA Sport Staff
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) on the final day of the summer transfer window.

A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and follows Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro through the door this summer.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on United’s official website.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 appearances in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Ajax but is now looking forward to a reunion with United manager Erik Ten Hag, who left the Eredivisie club in the summer.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added.

“His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony, who has been capped nine times by Brazil, is United’s second most expensive signing – after the £89m paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 – and may not be the only arrival at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Ten Hag is also on the lookout for a supplementary goalkeeper for David de Gea, and Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka has been strongly linked with a switch.

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Leicester made their first outfield signing of the window as they announced the arrival of Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims.

Faes, 24, has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium to add to Brendan Rodgers’ defensive options following the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Leicester’s local rivals Nottingham Forest have had a contrasting summer to the Foxes and announced their 19th signing in the shape of Willy Boly from Wolves.

The Ivory Coast defender has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground as manager Steve Cooper continues to add to his ranks.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Jack Stephens from south coast rivals Southampton.

Another newly-promoted side in Fulham also boosted their options by securing the services of Paris St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan.

