Manchester United interested in Argentine wonderkid; European giants willing to activate €40m release clause

Manchester United are in the process of changing their recruitment strategy under the careful guidance of INEOS. In the summer, we saw emphasis put on younger players, with the club spending big to sign the likes of Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool all wanted Yoro. They’re Champions League teams this season, but United were able to convince the 18-year-old defender that the future would be bright at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s a work in progress. United were never going to go from struggling to qualify for the Europa League to Champions League competitors.

The plan at Old Trafford is clearly to build for the future with the best young players.

Manchester United linked with January swoop for Franco Mastanuono

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The one position we see popping up a lot is midfield. Young talents like Sunderland’s Chris Rigg and Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan are on the radar.

Interestingly, they’re both 17-years-old.

United are now being linked with a move for River Plate’s Franco Mastanuono, as per Diario AS’ Eduardo Burgos.

Lluvia de ofertas por Mastantuono. El AC Milán se plantea cerrar su fichaje si logran negociar la cláusula (40M). PSG, Chelsea y United, otros de los clubes que siguen al talento de River Plate. El Real Madrid, de momento, sigue sin mover ficha para contratarle. pic.twitter.com/zWl87lMVom — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) October 15, 2024



The Argentine side stood firm on their asking price for the highly sought-after teenager, who is also aged 17 like our other targets. He’s made 34 appearances across all competitions for River Plate, contributing four goals and two assists.

Argentinian journalist Renzo Pantich (via Le10Sport) recently suggested that PSG have made Mastanuono their top target and they’re reportedly willing to activate his release clause of €40m.

However, Mastanuono’s release clause could increase to €45 million in the final 10 days of each transfer window. His contract expires in 2026.

Barcelona, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly keen on the player.

