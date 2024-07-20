Manchester United interested in €60m move for Euro 2024-winning La Liga midfielder

Not many people outside of Spain would have heard of Martin Zubimendi before the Euro 2024 final, but they certainly know who he is now. The 25-year-old pivot was phenomenal in Berlin, as he stepped up massively in the absence of Rodri Hernandez, whom he replaced at half time.

Zubimendi has been one of La Liga’s best defensive midfielders for some time now, and he’s incredibly happy to stay put at Real Sociedad – his boyhood club. However, that has not stopped interest from arising in his services.

Arsenal have been heavily linked over the last 12 months, while Barcelona also hold him in high regard. According to the Telegraph, the latest club to register their interest is Manchester United, who are on the look-out for a new defensive midfielder this summer.

If Man United, or any club for that matter, decide to make a move for Zubimendi, they will be met by a steadfast La Real – no negotiations will be held, so the only way a move takes place is if the €60m release clause in his contract is triggered.

Zubimendi has stated on several occasions that he has no desire to leave Real Sociedad, but if he were to go, now would be the time. Man United would be a surprise in the sense that they cannot offer him a return to the Champions League, although they would be able to offer him much more money.