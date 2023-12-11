Manchester United injury update: Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Casemiro latest news and return dates

The injuries are once again mounting for Manchester United.

Bayern Munich await in a must-win Champions League clash this week but Erik ten Hag is waiting on a handful of players as he looks for reinforcements to his inconsistent line-up.

Victor Lindelof was ruled out on the weekend and is a major doubt while there are updates on Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo as they race back from injuries.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees.

Here is your latest update of Manchester United injuries and return dates...

Victor Lindelof

Ten Hag confirmed before the defeat to Bournemouth that Lindelof would miss out having picked up an injury in the first half of United's win over Chelsea.

The exact nature of the injury has not been specified ahead of a potential update from the manager in his press conference on Monday lunchtime.

Potential return date: Unknown

Victor Lindelof was a surprise absentee on the weekend (REUTERS)

Mason Mount

A calf injury has kept Mount out for a month but he is back in training, and was tipped to potentially return on the weekend.

That did not come to pass but the England midfielder is expected to return to the squad soon in a bid to finally get his United career off the ground.

Potential return date: December 12, vs Bayern Munich

Casemiro

It has been an injury-hit season for 31-year-old midfielder Casemiro, who has been absent since picking up a hamstring issue in the Carabao Cup on November 1.

The Brazilian has stepped up his recovery however, with a return to light individual training on the grass at Carrington this week. His initial comeback date was positioned around Christmas and it appears he's on track for that timeline.

Potential return date: December 26, vs Aston Villa

Casemiro is back in training (AP)

Christian Eriksen

Reports suggest Eriksen is nearing a return having been ruled out for a month in mid-November with a knee injury.

Ten Hag has not spoken about the Dane's fitness since losing him before the last international break, and he may not play a big role on his return amid rumours he will be sold in January.

Potential return date: December 17, vs Liverpool

Amad Diallo

Last week saw Amad return to full training after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Talk of a fresh loan move in January may hint that, even when ready to play, the youngster may not earn an instant chance in Ten Hag's squad. He will also likely be reintroduced via reserve games before a first-team opening, as Kobbie Mainoo was.

Potential return date: December 23, vs West Ham

Man Utd fans are eager to see Amad Diallo in action (Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez

United are reportedly taking a cautious approach with Martinez's return from a second operation on his broken metatarsal.

Initial talk of a comeback at Christmas may prove premature with the defender said to have suffered a small setback.

Potential return date: Early 2024

Tyrell Malacia

A recent update from the Red Devils set out a timeline for Malacia's return, with the Dutch left-back yet to play this season.

Following surgery on a knee injury in the summer, he was forced to go under the knife again due to a setback and is now targeting the New Year.

Potential return date: Early 2024