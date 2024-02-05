Manchester United injury update: Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount latest news and return dates

It continues to be a frustrating season for Manchester United on the fitness front.

Erik ten Hag has been missing a raft of key players during his inconsistent second year in charge at Old Trafford and had just started to recover some until a fresh blow.

Key defender Lisandro Martinez had only just made his return to action when he was forced off during Sunday’s 3-0 win over West Ham.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest on Man Utd injuries…

Lisandro Martinez

United have confirmed the Argentine will be assessed following his injury.

"I can't tell the detail but it seems bad," said Ten Hag.

"We have to wait for the detail and making the right diagnosis in the coming days. We'll see what is going on. In this moment, we're very sad about this but, hopefully, it's not too bad. We can only pray.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Martinez was forced off against West Ham (Getty Images)

Mason Mount

Mason Mount’s first season at United has been decimated by injuries, with the England midfielder not having made an appearance since way back in November.

Ten Hag has confirmed Mount is back training on grass, although his return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the win over West Ham with a leg injury but Ten Hag has confirmed the defender is closing in on a return.

“He is also on his way back, and he could be available for Sunday, but I don't think he will make it for Sunday,” added Ten Hag.

“I am not sure in this moment.”

Potential return date: Sunday 11 February vs Aston Villa

(PA)

Tyrell Malacia

Like Mount, Tyrell Malacia is back training on the grass but his return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Anthony Marital

Striker Anthony Martial is coming towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford and may not have many games left as a United player after an operation on a groin injury.

Potential return date: Unknown