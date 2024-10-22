Manchester United injury update: Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro latest news and return dates

Manchester United are still dealing with an extended injury list ahead of another important week for Erik ten Hag.

Things looked increasingly desperate for the Red Devils’ perennially under-fire manager at Old Trafford on Saturday, when, having eased at least some of the mounting pressure with a battling goalless draw at high-flying Aston Villa before the international break, they fell behind at home to Brentford as the Premier League returned.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund served to secure a rousing comeback victory and lessen the impact of a controversy surrounding Matthijs de Ligt, who received treatment three times after suffering a head injury in the first half.

De Ligt ended up finishing the game and doesn’t look set to miss any time, but United were without the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount against Brentford, while Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia have yet to return and Casemiro was forced off late.

Here is the latest Manchester United injury news and return dates as the club prepare for the small matter of a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho as they travel to Fenerbahce in the Europa League, before a trip to West Ham in the Premier League and Carabao Cup last-16 meeting with Leicester.

It is worth noting that Garnacho, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui were all fit enough to be involved against Brentford after issues experienced during the international break, Mazraoui making a quick return after undergoing minor surgery following heart palpitations.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo withdrew early from the latest England squad to face Greece and Finland in the Nations League with an unspecified injury.

It later transpired that he had sustained a muscle issue against Aston Villa and would be out for “a few weeks”, with reportedly fears that he could miss as many as seven games and be sidelined until after the November international break.

Potential return date: Late November

Key absentee: Manchester United will be without England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for weeks (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Luke Shaw

Shaw has not played for United at all since February, having missed the last few months of the previous campaign with a hamstring issue and then gone to Euro 2024 with England before suffering a calf problem at the start of pre-season training.

Along with fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia, Shaw has been back training and building up his fitness at Carrington of late, but United are understandably unwilling to take any risks with the duo after so long spent on the sidelines.

“They are back but we can't force their return,” Ten Hag said of the pair. “We have to do it very carefully because we don't want a return and then they quickly drop out. So, we do it very carefully, but, of course, we hope to do it as soon as possible because this team needs a left full-back, that's for sure.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Leny Yoro

Plenty of excitement greeted Yoro’s £52million transfer from Lille in the summer, but that joy proved cruelly short-lived as he went on to quickly suffer a foot injury in pre-season that required surgery.

The French defender was expected to miss around three months, putting him in line for a return at some point in November if he continues to make positive progress.

"Yes, he is doing very well," Ten Hag said of Yoro around a month ago.

"It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process.

"He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training."

Yoro was recently pictured training back out on grass as a competitive debut potentially edges closer.

Potential return date: November

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia has not played for United since the final day of the 2022/23 season after missing the entirety of the last campaign following knee surgery.

As mentioned, he is back in training at Carrington along with Shaw and, though Ten Hag is being cautious, reports have stated that he will finally return to action either in late October or early November.

Potential return date: Late October

Harry Maguire

Maguire limped off at half-time against Aston Villa before the international break and quickly confirmed that he would be out for a few weeks with a calf injury.

Ten Hag reiterated before the win over Brentford that it would indeed be a “couple of weeks” in the treatment room for the centre-back, who will hope to be back in early November when United face the likes of Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester before the next international break.

Potential return date: Early November

New blow: Casemiro was forced off late as Manchester United beat Brentford at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

Casemiro

The Brazilian midfielder started for United against Brentford but was replaced by Ugarte late on after appearing to suffer a potential calf issue.

No update was forthcoming from Ten Hag after the game and Casemiro will now be assessed in the coming days.

Potential return date: Unknown, pending further assessment

Mason Mount

Mount had only just returned from a calf injury when he was sent on as a replacement for the hurt Mainoo before half-time of the dismal 3-0 home loss to Tottenham, when he too had to be replaced late on after being left with a bleeding wound on his head after an accidental clash with Radu Dragusin.

The former Chelsea star required stitches but took to social media to reassure fans that he was okay. Mount is yet to play since suffering that injury and will hope to be back soon.

Potential return date: Unknown