Manchester United injury update: Bruno Fernandes, Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

Manchester United face a big week after two consecutive defeats.

Ruben Amorim was dealt his first major setback in charge of the Red Devils on Saturday when his side fell to a hugely disappointing 3-2 reversal at home to Nottingham Forest.

While Wednesday’s loss at Arsenal was perhaps understandable, losing at home to Forest is another matter entirely.

Now, Amorim must rally his troops. United this week travel to FC Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League before making the short trip across to Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season.

With that in mind, the United boss will no doubt need his full squad available.

Here’s a look at the latest Manchester United injuries…

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was substituted towards the closing stages of the Forest defeat, sparking fears about a potential injury.

After the game, however, Amorim revealed the captain was suffering from fatigue.

“Bruno was too tired and I wanted [Mason] Mount to play that position of second midfielder who opens a bit on the left,” he said.

Potential return date: December 2024

Bruno Fernandes came off for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest (Action Images via Reuters)

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans hasn’t played since Amorim’s first game in charge at Ipswich and is yet to return to training.

Potential return date: Unknown

Victor Lindelof

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof hasn’t actually featured under Amorim after limping out of Sweden’s Nations League clash with Slovakia in November due to a groin injury.

Still, the former Benfica man is expected back soon.

“Victor returned to training but is not available for tomorrow,” said Amorim before the Forest game.

“Maybe the next game, he will be available.”

Potential return date: December 2024

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw’s nightmare run of injuries continued earlier this month when he was dealt a fresh setback having only just returned to action.

"Hi guys, it's hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I've had a small setback,” he wrote on social media.

“I've been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I'm absolutely devastated and it's extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

"I understand there is gunna be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

"But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season.

"Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn't go unnoticted and I really do appreciate it."

Potential return date: Unknown