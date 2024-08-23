Manchester United informed that they would need to pay £50m to land Piero Hincapie

Manchester United informed that they would need to pay £50m to land Piero Hincapie

Manchester United have been informed of the price they would need to pay for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian was an ever-present in Bayer Leverkusen’s double winning campaign last season, playing 43 times in all competitions.

He is versatile and can play at both left back and centre back but represented his nation at Copa America as a left sided fullback.

United are certainly searching for left back cover due to the injury problems of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia with players such as Milos Kerkez, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Miguel Gutierrez previously linked to a move to Old Trafford.

In this context, Ecuadorian paper Diario Expreso report that “The race between top European clubs to sign Piero Hincapié is still on. German and English media agree that Bayer Leverkusen will not let the Ecuadorian defender leave for less than £50m ($64m).”

“Germany’s Bayern Munich and England’s Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the clubs interested in signing Piero in the summer transfer market.”

The Red Devils have already spent big in defensive areas with the signings of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Nassour Mazraoui exceeding £100 million.

It has also been reported that Erik ten Hag cannot strengthen his left back position until January as the club focuses its energy and resources on completing a deal for defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are certainly interested in signing a left sided defender in the future however, especially one that can cover at left back, as their continued interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite suggests.

Whilst a move for a defender may be unlikely in this window, a sale of Jadon Sancho or Scott McTominay, for example, in the final week of the window may free up some much needed funds to sanction a move.

Described “as one of the most promising defenders in football”, Hincapie would certainly be a defender on United’s watchlist.

However, Liverpool and Spurs seem the far more likely destinations for Xabi Alonso’s defensive lynchpin at this stage of proceedings.





Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join the brand new weekly PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter this week’s competition. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

