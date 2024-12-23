Manchester United’s hygiene rating slashed after mice infestation at Old Trafford

A mouse was spotted on the Old Trafford pitch during the match against Bodo/Glimt last month - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Manchester United have had their hygiene rating slashed after a mice infestation at Old Trafford.

Mice droppings were discovered on a visit last month by an environmental health inspector who responded by dropping United’s food hygiene rating from four stars to two and ordered improvements to be made. The maximum rating is five stars.

The club are working with a pest control contractor and the local council to implement a series of measures to address the problem.

Inspectors are said to have found evidence of mice activity in a ground level corporate suite and a kiosk that sells food to fans on a concourse. United said no droppings were found in any kitchens or food preparation areas.

The problem is related to Old Trafford’s location between a canal and a railway line and can become more of an issue in the winter months.

United sources say that as the weather gets colder pests gravitate towards warmer, more sheltered areas, such as the stadium and other commercial buildings in the Trafford area. With 74,000 fans attending each home game, the club also has a large amount of rubbish and debris to contend with.

United say they are committed to regaining a five-star status as quickly as possible and that hygiene is of paramount importance. Old Trafford is visited four to five times a week by a pest-control contractor who helps the club to manage the issue.

A United spokesperson said: “Manchester United implements a robust pest-control system throughout Old Trafford.

“Multiple weekly checks are made in all catering areas and stringent measures are taken to ensure levels of hygiene and cleanliness are high wherever food is stored, prepared and served. If incidences of this nature do occur at the stadium, immediate and appropriate action is taken.”

Twelve months ago, United had their food hygiene rating slashed from five to one after guests were served raw chicken at a corporate event at Old Trafford. United acted and their rating was moved back up to four stars.

Hygiene problems are not the only issues with which United have been wrestling at their 114-year-old home.

There have been problems with the main roof leaking and, on Sunday, water was leaking through the ceiling of the media auditorium as head coach Ruben Amorim discussed his side’s 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

United are due to make a decision next summer over whether to redevelop Old Trafford or build a new 100,000-capacity stadium.