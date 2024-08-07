Manchester United hope to downsize Old Trafford amid new £2bn stadium plans

A new stadium is inevitable but at least Manchester United are not planning to demolish Old Trafford.

If reports are to be believed, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United hope to keep Old Trafford as a reduced-capacity stadium.

In a bid to preserve the history of the existing Old Trafford site, it is understood that the current stadium could be scaled down to a 30,000-all-seater stadium.

Old Trafford holds 75,000 as things stand and 28,737 fans attended the United Women’s final game of last season against Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams.

This shows that United are aware of the backlash they would receive if they knocked down the 114-year-old stadium.

Old Trafford is a crucial part of our history and it would be a shame to see it knocked. Instead, if kept, fans can continue to cherish it. It could host youth/women matches in the future.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United hope to downsize Old Trafford amid new £2bn stadium plans

Aug 7 2024, 12:24

United set to be snubbed by ‘brilliant’ midfielder who’d compliment Mainoo tremendously

Aug 7 2024, 11:55

Manchester United hold initial talks over France international; 4+ midfield alternatives considered

Aug 7 2024, 11:02