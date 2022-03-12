Manchester United hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo sinks Tottenham hearts - and top-four hopes

James Robson
5 min read
On a night that was supposed to be all about Antonio Conte, Cristiano Ronaldo tore up the script.

Who else but him as Manchester United edged this thriller against Tottenham? A hat-trick broke Spurs’ resolve and hearts. And just maybe their bid for fourth place.

They still have two games in hand on United to make up the five-point difference between the sides – but this was a particularly wounding defeat.

Not least because Conte – who Old Trafford’s hierarchy determined was not a good fit when looking for a new manager earlier in the season – bossed long periods of the game with the type of confidence to give a glimpse of what Spurs could be under him.

But ultimately this was a case of individual brilliance being the ultimate trump card.

Ronaldo was the difference between victory and defeat for Spurs – with the timing of his strikes as punishing as the goals themselves.

Conte admitted as much, saying: “We’re talking about a player who not only tonight showed he is a top, top player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two best players in the world in this era. When you play against this type of player, they’re decisive. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, for United it wouldn’t have been a good night.”

Twice Spurs’ dominance of the ball saw them draw back level. Twice Ronaldo cut their celebrations short within minutes and pulled the rug from under an expected onslaught.

It was only his second hat-trick in a United shirt – his first for the club since 2008. Reports of his demise have been overstated.

There is no doubt Ronaldo is not the player he was. But he remains one of sport’s greatest figures – and in front of another legend in the shape of NFL icon Tom Brady, he produced a vintage display.

What might Conte have done with the 37-year-old had United turned to him when their season began to unravel under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The Italian’s insistence on building a team around finished article players was a key reason behind the decision not to entertain thoughts of giving him the keys to Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo anyone?

Class is permanent and there is little doubting Ronaldo’s or Conte’s. Here was evidence of the Spurs’ manager’s impact already at the club.

They played with assuredness – even when behind. They forced United to retreat and into mistakes – as was the case for both of their goals. But the fault lines that undermine them remain – and those are what Conte needs to stamp out.

Rodrigo Bentancur was left stranded by a simple flick from Fred in the build-up to Ronaldo’s stunning 25-yard opener.

Sergio Reguilon was sloppy in playing Jadon Sancho onside as United broke for their second. And Ronaldo was allowed to head, unchallenged, from an Alex Telles corner to score the winner.

There are times when you just have to hold your hands up and accept the brilliance of your rival. But Conte, and Spurs, will know this could have been a different story – and they may play much worse than this and win between now and the end of the season.

They were behind to a vintage Ronaldo strike after 12 minutes when Fred’s flick created space for him to run into and he launched an unstoppable effort into the top corner to leave Hugo Lloris flailing.

Spurs responded impressively and had taken a grip on the game even before Harry Kane’s equaliser from the spot after 35 minutes.

Dejan Kulusevski tormented United down the right by committing players and twisting and turning into dangerous areas. Son Heung-min also picked holes between the lines to expose the gaps between the full backs and centre backs.

It was a moment of skill from Kulusevski that led to the penalty – taking a high ball under his control and turning past Sancho before his cross prompted Telles to stick out a hand to block. Kane stepped up and fire into the corner past David De Gea.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

With Spurs back in the game and in the ascendancy, United hit them with a sucker punch just three minutes later. Nemanja Matic’s lofted ball was into the run of Sancho, who raced free towards goal before squaring to Ronaldo to fire his second from close range.

Kane cost Spurs an equaliser just before half-time when heading goal-wards from an offside position with Kulusevski, onside, racing in behind him.

After the break Son had another good chance to get Spurs level when connecting with Kulusevski’s pull-back, but firing wide.

Just as United began to look like they were comfortable containing the visitors, Spurs were gifted another equaliser in the 72nd minute.

Reguilon advanced down the left to collect the ball inside the United box. He then looked up to cross towards Cristian Romero, who was offside in the build-up, so any finish would have been ruled out.

But before he could even connect, Harry Maguire lunged in to divert the ball into his own net.

If Conte thought that would set up a grandstand finish, he was brought down to earth again nine minutes later when Ronaldo headed past Lloris to send Old Trafford in raptures.

