Manchester United Hails Cristiano Ronaldo For his 112th International Goal Against Qatar
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Manchester United has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his 112th goal against Qatar. Check out the post below:
No player has scored more international goals (112).
No player has scored against more nations (46).@Cristiano 👑 pic.twitter.com/TjaFfwec9P
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2021
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 112th Goal for Portugal Against Qatar in International Friendlies