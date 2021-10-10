Manchester United Hails Cristiano Ronaldo For his 112th International Goal Against Qatar

In this article:

Manchester United has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his 112th goal against Qatar. Check out the post below:

No player has scored more international goals (112).

No player has scored against more nations (46).@Cristiano 👑 pic.twitter.com/TjaFfwec9P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2021

