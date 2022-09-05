Manchester United are getting up to their old tricks under Erik ten Hag

Mark Critchley
·5 min read
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with Marcus Rashford (AFP via Getty Images)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with Marcus Rashford (AFP via Getty Images)

Not long after the final whistle had sounded on Manchester United’s win at Leicester City in midweek, a clip started doing the rounds. Taken from the 26th minute, lasting 10 seconds, it showed a eight pass move during the build-up phase of possession.

Anthony Elanga lays a pass to Diogo Dalot, who picks out Christian Eriksen inside. Lisandro Martinez then comes under pressure but lifts the ball to Bruno Fernandes, whose flicked backheel is weighted just right to find the feet of Tyrell Malacia. United’s new left-back lays it back to Eriksen, who goes back to Martinez again. A first-time pass out to the left wing is dummied by Malacia and collected by Fernandes, who is in acres of space and advances into Leicester’s half.

It all came to nothing - just a speculative shot from distance by Eriksen that was comfortably held - but those eight passes were made on the edge of United’s own penalty area while under sustained Leicester pressure. It was the most ambitious attempt to play out from the back by a United side in recent memory - a successful attempt, too - and the most aesthetically pleasing piece of evidence so far to suggest that Erik ten Hag’s work on the training ground is beginning to bear fruit.

It was also nothing like the moves for the goals that have now delivered a pair of signature Old Trafford victories for Ten Hag over two of United’s oldest rivals.

After sucker-punching Liverpool to their first defeat in 22 league games a fortnight ago, United did the same to an Arsenal side that arrived having won five in five but left with a moral victory, at best. With 16 shots to United’s 10, and after falling on the right side of a 60-40 split in possession, Mikel Arteta was disappointed not to extend their perfect start and felt the performance of his players deserved more.

“We had some big periods where we were totally dominant. The game was there for the taking,” he lamented. “To play the way we do [here] today, I want to see how many teams do this season.”

Yet Arsenal lost, United won and it would be harsh to suggest that result was not in some way deserved. The three goals - the first by debutant Antony, the decisive second and third from Marcus Rashford - came through fast, direct counter-attacking that brilliantly exposed Arteta’s admirable insistence on both pressing with intensity and operating with a high defensive line, leaving space in behind for United’s pacey, new-look attack to break into.

It was all a bit similar to the style of play that United had success with against ‘big six’ opponents under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Back then, this reactive approach was usually viewed as evidence of Solskjaer’s limitations as a coach. The Norwegian’s propensity to pull a big game result out of the bag after underwhelming in a string of matches United should be winning became the stuff of parody. It was unsustainable, we said, even as it kept sustaining itself.

None of the same criticisms have been levelled at Ten Hag after these two big Old Trafford wins, even though United had far less of the ball than both Liverpool and Arsenal. Even in the victories over Southampton and Leicester, the share of possession was only roughly even. In fact, the only games in which United have dominated the ball this season were those opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford - seeing 63 and 67 per cent possession respectively.

There is a tendency to categorise Ten Hag’s tactics as press-and-possess, given his association with Ajax and his stint working under Pep Guardiola. That is not entirely inaccurate. That was his approach in Amsterdam and there is no doubt of the direction of travel at United under his management to a more expansive style of play, as demonstrated by that eight pass move in Leicester that had the internet purring.

If United’s four straight wins have revealed anything though, it is that Ten Hag is far more pragmatic than popularly imagined. In an often-quoted interview with De Telegraaf, conducted after his first Eredivisie win with Ajax in 2019, he clearly stated: “The qualities of the players determine the system, not the other way around.”

That has been in evidence since Brentford, whether it is David de Gea kicking long, the defensive line operating a little deeper than expected or - against Liverpool and Arsenal in particular - the Solskjaer-esque counter-attacking that suits the squad at Ten Hag’s disposal, as demonstrated by the goals on Sunday.

United's first was the least direct of the three, coming at the end of a spell of unbroken possession, but the move for the goal only really began when the ball had to be played all the way back to De Gea. From that point, it took just seven passes to put Antony in position to finish.

The move that preceded Rashford’s first was shorter still, three passes from back to front. Another three-pass move sent Christian Eriksen clear in behind to tee up Rashford’s tap-in for the second.

This is not Ten Hag’s final vision of what he wants United to be. That much is clear from his answers to every other question in press conferences. “We’re at the start of a process,” he reiterated post-match on Sunday. “We’re still far away. We have to get doing things much better than we do. That’s an investment. We have to do that way together, every day, bring those high standards to Carrington. We have to get better if you want to win trophies in the end.”

Top clubs win by dominating the ball and their opponents. There is still a long way to go, still a lot of room for improvement. But while United are in the process of learning new tricks, they can still get up to their old ones too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f