Manchester United: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predict when Erik ten Hag may be sacked

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have predicted when Erik ten Hag may be sacked by Manchester United.

Having tried and failed to replace Ten Hag at the end of last season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe could not hide his exasperation on Sunday as United were taken apart by Liverpool and new manager Arne Slot.

Ten Hag, with his expensively assembled squad, had no answer to Slot, with no new signings and in his third Premier League game as manager, and Carragher fully expects the axe to fall the United man.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd].

We can see after three games what Arne Slot is about. After two years of Ten Hag, we still can't see it

Jamie Carragher

"I have seen this before at Liverpool. Go back before Klopp came in when there was talk of Brendan Rodgers losing his job after one season. They weren't sure what to do, FSG [Liverpool's ownership], and they kept him and Rodgers changed his staff.

"You expect something different, but the manager is the main man. Rodgers was gone in October. Ten Hag said in his interview 'we will see where we are at the end of the season'.

"I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season."

Erik ten Hag oversaw another abysmal display (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Neville feels there will be no rush over a decision. First insisting the upcoming international break will allow Ten Hag to "get ideas across" after six weeks of pre-season, before adding: "I think Ten Hag is going to get until at least Christmas.

"The board aren't going to do anything stupid. He's going to get a few months, there's no doubt about that. No doubt that [sporting director] Dan Ashworth has got a calm to him.”

Carragher disagreed, replying: "Why would it be stupid? We can see after three games what Arne Slot is about. After two years of Ten Hag, we still can't see it."