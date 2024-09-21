Manchester United’s frustrating draw with Crystal Palace reveals positive step forward

Andre Onana has rediscovered his confidence as Manchester United show signs of how Erik ten Hag wants them to play (Action Images via Reuters)

A game at Selhurst Park that both teams could feel they should have won, but will know could have been a defeat. That says a little bit about the push-pull nature of both Manchester United and Crystal Palace so far - and the fact we’re even discussing this says a lot about a 0-0 that “won’t go down as a classic”. The “highlights” were a reckless tackle by Lisandro Martinez and some fine stops, especially a double save from Andre Onana.

There was at least an inversion of some criticisms of United throughout Ten Hag’s time, as well as his predecessors. They generally had a really good shape but were let down by individual inaccuracy. Had any of their attackers been at one of their better levels, United could have been out of sight by half-time.

That seemed to reflect why Palace are winless this season, but then Oliver Glasner impressively reshaped the team in the second half to also show why they have only been beaten twice, and somewhat unfortunately. There is a fire there, under an astute manager. That offered the platform for Eberechi Eze, who may well be the best player in the Premier League outside the Champions League clubs… at least up to Saturday evening’s finishing.

No less a figure than his chairman, Steve Parrish, wondered why he hadn’t gone in the summer. Liverpool and Manchester City had interest, with Arsenal at least monitoring his movements. That list may grow, along with his profile. For the moment, it should actually be celebrated that such players are more spread around the league - rather than constantly being hoarded by the wealthiest.

Glasner worked out how to release him here, having finally shored up the gaps in his team after the break. “There were some clear words at half-time,” the manager said, conspicuously, “and we switched the mindset.”

Glasner said they “went more direct” and were “more compact”.

If Ten Hag “won” the tactical battle from the start, his Palace counterpart “won” the subs - producing this 0-0.

“It was more difficult for us to create chances,” Ten Hag admitted. Palace did look a completely different team, suddenly tight at the back but sharp up front - again, until the finish.

Eberechi Eze impressed for Crystal Palace but missed a good chance to win the game in the second half (REUTERS)

It was just a pity for Eze that, in a game where he was so good, his accuracy was off. There are times when it’s hard not to think he’s better from much further out, given that cannon of a shot. He tried to place two big chances here, but both were meek. For the first, after a slick move that represented the best of Glasner’s Palace, he shot tamely into Andre Onana’s hands when the space just seemed to open up. For the second, he put it wide with the goal at his mercy.

It still wasn’t Palace’s best opportunity. After Eddie Nketiah’s low shot had been well saved by a resurgent Onana, the goalkeeper immediately got up to block Ismaela Sarr with exceptional reflexes.

This was why United initially had such faith in Onana. “That was brilliant, that was class,” Ten Hag beamed.

As much as Onana saved the side there, and Palace had the better chances towards the end, it would have been harsh on Ten Hag.They were the better team for longer stretches of the game. Former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson himself made seven saves, and the visiting side twice hit the crossbar in another flurry of a moment. That was where the individual inaccuracy came in. Alejandro Garnacho constantly looked dangerous but swerved a shot onto the bar when he should have hit it low. Bruno Fernandes was unusually wasteful in an erratic display.

Alejandro Garnacho caused problems and forced a sharp save out of Dean Henderson (AFP via Getty Images)

The obvious question from all of this was why Marcus Rashford started on the bench, given the form he’s been in. Ten Hag said that was “just rotation”.

“I’m very happy with Marcus, with everything.”

The most relevant issue with all of this remains what Ten Hag actually wants United to look like, and how close they are to that ideal. It has almost been the recurring discussion of his two-plus years at the club. That was why this performance was encouraging, even if it represented a step back after two recent wins.

Ten Hag himself said it was mostly a “very good performance” and that “the only thing I can criticise is we were not clinical”.

The wonder is how costly that might be in the long run. While Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool again look a level above the rest, it could be another open chase for the fourth - and potentially fifth - Champions League spot. There is room for error there, and for teams to grow.

Bruno Fernandes grew frustrated as Manchester United looked to break the deadlock (AP)

There was one other element you could criticise, mind. That was Martinez’s “challenge”. It was really a two-footed stamp from jumping into the air, and Glasner said both the defender and Daichi Kamada were “fortunate he touched the ball and not the shin”. Ten Hag declined to comment on it.

It was so reckless. People will say Martinez didn’t touch the man, or might have been trying to block the ball, but that is not a natural way to go into such a duel. That is sort of irrelevant, since the precise problem is that it only takes an innocuous movement or bounce for that to be very damaging contact.

As it was, Martinez got away with just a booking. Palace got away without a first-half evisceration, which Glasner absolutely tore into them for in the dressing room. That then saw United get away with giving away some late chances.

It means the two come away somewhat irritated, but also encouraged.