Manchester United flounder without foundations to build upon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Wilson at the Etihad Stadium
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ralf Rangnick
    Ralf Rangnick
    German association football manager
  • Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Lack of future certainty in Ralf Rangnick’s side is resulting in failure not only defensively but also in their nerve and will


If there is good news for Manchester United on a bleak afternoon it is that their performance was good in parts. Admittedly those parts were few and far between and confined almost entirely to the first half, but that is still better than the derby at Old Trafford in November.

The use of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as central attacking players, to the extent it caused Manchester City problems, worked, at least before half-time. But the problem is that none of that much matters if you’re going to defend like the visitors did.

Related: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened

This was United doing what they have done since Ralf Rangnick took over, playing much better in one half than the other. But City won the half in which United played better 2-1, and the other 2-0 going on five. That they did not win far more convincingly was a result of the excellence of David de Gea and their own familiar shortcomings in front of goal.

Perhaps this was a short-term fix from the short-term manager. Perhaps had Cristiano Ronaldo been available, or Marcus Rashford not been in such rotten form, the plan would have been more orthodox. But as it was there were pleasing interactions between the wide pairing of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho and Pogba and Fernandes, none more so than in the counter that brought the equaliser. Perhaps if you squinted very hard, there was the semblance of something that could lead to a brighter future for United.

Whether it’s worth squinting, though, is a different matter. Rangnick spoke last week of the need for continuity, but that is just what United do not have and will not have until it becomes clear of exactly what his consultancy role will consist. You can question the professionalism of players reluctant to learn a complicated new system for a man who may be gone in June, but not the logic. And there must also be a growing sense that it’s all futile with this defence.

The opening goal was a case in point. There seemed little immediate danger when Bernardo Silva picked up the ball on the left, but he exchanged passes with Jack Grealish and suddenly, as the ball was cut back, Kevin De Bruyne was steaming unchallenged into the centre of the box, with inevitable consequences. Perhaps that’s a matter of coaching, perhaps of individuals losing focus or self-belief, but either way it is undermining everything else.

Harry Maguire, it hardly needs saying, is not having a good time. A player who can look so commanding, particularly in the less demanding world of international football, has become a liability. It may not be fair, but when he is playing poorly, Maguire’s appearance counts against him because he looks so ungainly, wobbling into challenges with all the grace of an Easter Island figure being brought down from the quarry.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire cuts a sorry figure against City. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

There was a moment in the first half when he won the ball off De Bruyne because he mistimed his challenge so badly that the Belgian couldn’t process what had happened and ran into his prone legs. The second City goal came as the ball bounced loose from De Gea’s save and dribbled between Maguire’s legs as he tried to turn. It was misfortune rather than anything else, but it looked awful. And the worse these things look, the more criticism Maguire draws and the more forlorn he appears. Of course it was his knee off which the third goal deflected; the way things are going for him, he’ll probably get swallowed by a whale or squashed by a falling piano on the way home.

But the point is not to highlight that Maguire is out of form and fortune; it’s that he is perpetually left exposed by United, who have come to depend on him in a way that doesn’t seem particularly fair on anybody. It was rushing him back against Leicester, when he clearly wasn’t close to fully fit, that led to the 4-2 defeat that marked the beginning of the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s reign.

Raphaël Varane was absent with Covid, but he has somehow been transformed from the graceful figure of Real Madrid into a scarecrow of a defender, lurching about unconvincingly as bits of straw fall out of his sleeves. Victor Lindelöf has never been especially poised, but he too has been infected by the general clumsiness: he charged by Phil Foden as he lifted the ball over him in the build-up to the second goal with all the misplaced conviction of Wile E Coyote racing off a cliff.

It doesn’t help that the holding midfielders offer only spasmodic protection or that the space behind the full-backs is so exploitable. Being a United centre-back must be an awful task at the moment. But as well as a failure of defensive organisation, there has been a failure of nerve and will. And without proper foundations, the future will never be built.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • David De Gea reaction paints picture as dismal Manchester United defending proves costly again

    The Spanish goalkeeper could not hide his disgust at yet more appalling Manchester United defending

  • Ranking: The oldest NBA players to score 50-plus points in a game

    LeBron James became one of the oldest players to score 50 or more points in an NBA game. His 56-point performance vs. the Golden State Warriors was one for the ages , a memorable night in a very difficult season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's a ...

  • Team Adidas edge Team Bauer in PWHPA women's hockey showcase consolation game

    Baylee Wellhausen of Team Adidas (Minnesota) scored two goals in regulation, adding another marker in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) on Sunday afternoon. It was a great response for Team Adidas after surrendering six straight goals in a loss to Team Scotianbank (Calgary) in Saturday's semifinal. Team Bauer ends the tournament dropping two games by just one goal, the former of which came against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Friday, who will play Team Scotiabank in Sunday's fi

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i