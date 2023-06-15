Manchester United fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Tough start for Erik ten Hag’s second campaign

Manchester United will have to wait longer than most to kick off their second season with Erik ten Hag as they host Wolves in the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.

Amid ongoing uncertainty at boardroom level, with the Glazers fielding bidders to sell the club, Ten Hag and his squad focus on the task at hand and face a tricky start with away trips to Tottenham and Arsenal scheduled visits of Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their first five games.

United will be looking to make amends for their FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City in the first derby of the season, which is at Old Trafford on October 28, with the second on March 2, 2024, at the Eithad.

The festive fixtures have served up a mixed run of West Ham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. The campaign ends away at Brighton.

Here are United’s fixtures in full...

Manchester United complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

14/08/2023 - 20:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

06/12/2023 - 20:00 - Chelsea (h)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton (a)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

03/04/2024 - 19:45 - Chelsea (a)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Brighton (a)