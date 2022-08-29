Manchester United finish transfer window buying spree after spending entire budget on Antony

Antony - REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Manchester United are unlikely to make any more signings this transfer window once they complete the €100 million (£84.4m) move to bring in Antony from Ajax and the arrival of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

United had intended to also sign a right-back – if they sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka – and another midfielder before Thursday’s deadline day but appear to have now committed their remaining transfer funds to sign Antony.

The 22-year-old Brazilian was due to fly to Manchester on Monday evening for a medical and to complete the paperwork on a five-year contract after United finally met Ajax’s asking price for the winger.

The fee was agreed after United had three bids rejected and despite initially hoping to pay no more than €60m for Antony. In the end they will pay €95m plus €5m in add-ons.

Having already spent £60m on the Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, it appears United have little money left, unless something dramatic happens, to complete the rest of the business that manager Erik ten Hag has been asking them to do.

United will take Dubravka on a season-long loan from Newcastle to provide back-up and competition to first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea. There will be an option to buy Dubravka for £5m after the Slovakian made it clear that he wanted to make the move having been replaced by Nick Pope at St James’ Park.

Ideally Ten Hag wants another right-back and had hoped to make a bid for Thomas Meunier who can leave Borussia Dortmund as the German club look to trim their wage bill. The 30-year-old Belgium international earns around £130,000 a week and Ten Hag identified him as a reliable defender to add to his team.

Thomas Meunier of Dortmund - Lars Baron/Getty Images

United were also offered Barcelona’s Sergino Dest but Ten Hag preferred to take Meunier if the club could move on Wan-Bissaka. So far United have only received a loan offer, from an unnamed Premier League club, but Crystal Palace, his former club, have been considering a late £10m bid. Given United paid £50m for Wan-Bissaka that would represent too great a loss given their other commitments.

Ten Hag was also looking for another midfielder but given the expenditure it is unlikely he will be able to make the right calibre of signing. There is evidently no chance whatsoever of United landing their number one midfield target Frenkie de Jong who made it clear he did not want to join them despite an €85m fee having been agreed with Barcelona several weeks ago.

There was fleeting excitement on Monday when De Jong was pictured flying to London – Chelsea also want him – but he was just enjoying a few days off that have been granted to Barcelona’s players.

The one issue that might change things for United is, of course, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo who has been attempting to leave the club since the end of last season. Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, has unsuccessfully tried to interest Chelsea, Bayern Munich and others in the 37-year-old who is desperate to join a club competing in the Champions League this season.

Ten Hag wanted Ronaldo to stay but is now prepared to let him go. However, as United sources have pointed out, the club can only consider allowing him to leave if they are presented with an offer and – so far – there has not been a single one received by them for the player.