Manchester United fear double injury blow after Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana limp off

Manchester United were handed a double injury scare on Friday night after Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana were both forced off while on international duty.

Erik ten Hag is already faced with a lengthy injury list, one that includes Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez at the back, and Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield.

There has been little in the way of good news for the United boss during the international break either, as two more of his first-team stars picked up issues.

Rashford came off on the hour mark of England's Euro 2024 qualifier win over Malta at Wembley, having collided heavily with Trent Alexander-Arnold just a few minutes earlier. Gareth Southgate gave a relatively positive update on the situation after the match.

"I think he [Rashford] is probably okay," the England boss said.

Andre Onana was forced off late in Cameroon's win over Mauritius (Action Images via Reuters)

"We just thought given the nature of the collision and it was a chance to get Cole in to the game. I haven’t assessed too much but I think he was okay when he came off."

Andre Onana, meanwhile, was in action for Cameroon as they faced Mauritius in a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. The goalkeeper started the match but came off with ten minutes remaining, trudging off after receiving treatment from the medical staff.

No update has been provided on Onana's injury by Cameroon, with the 27-year-old set to be assessed ahead of his country's game against Libya on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Onana will be fit to feature in that qualifier, or if the issue is one that will impact his availability for his club. United travel to face Everton in their first match after the international break, before a pivotal trip to take on Galatasaray in the Champions League three days later.