Manchester United fans break onto Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazers protest

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United fans demonstrating against the club’s Glazer family owners have stormed Old Trafford and protested on the pitch ahead of today’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Hundreds of supporters have been pictured inside the stadium two hours before kick-off. The protests had been planned for more than a week in a backlash to United attempting to join the breakaway European Super League.

Protests were planned for the forecourt of United’s stadium but there were attempts to get down the Munich tunnel and some managed to force their way into the ground.

Fans kicked footballs when they got onto the pitch, after entering through the East Stand, then later left the stadium.

United fans stormed the club’s training facilities at Carrington after the ESL plans broke down. They spoke with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about their anger towards the club’s American owners who assumed control in 2005.

“I will always listen to the fans and it was the only right thing to do to listen to them and speak to them,” said Solskjaer at the time. The United manager also called for the protests to be peaceful this weekend.

United must deal now with the clear breach of security and the implications for the fixture too, with squads arriving and playing in strict Covid-19 secure conditions.

The United supporters who stormed Carrington brought anti-Glazer banners, with others reading “We decide when you play” and “51 per cent MUFC”, which is a reference to the fan-ownership model of German clubs which many want the Premier League to adopt.

Solskjaer, ahead of the Liverpool fixture, said: “It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

“As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. But I'm so happy all the clubs have agreed that this shouldn't be the way of moving forward. Then again, when the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

More to follow