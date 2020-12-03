Manchester United face anxious wait over Marcus Rashford injury before West Ham clash

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with in-form West Ham.

The England forward started and scored for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Wednesday night as they went down 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in a lively Champions League Group H encounter.

However, Rashford was replaced by Paul Pogba after 74 minutes at Old Trafford and his manager revealed after the full-time whistle that the 23-year-old - who had been making a habit of netting late winning goals against PSG - was still being bothered by a persistent shoulder issue.

Rashford first suffered the problem during the 3-1 win at Everton in early November, though so far it has not caused him to miss any time, with the player having started all of United’s four subsequent matches.

However, he did withdraw from England duty for the Uefa Nations League double-header against Belgium and Iceland and Solskjaer is now unsure if he will be fit to face a West Ham side that have won each of their last three matches to climb up to fifth place in the Premier League.

“It’s just niggling him, that shoulder injury,” the Norwegian told BT Sport.

“Let’s see how quickly he can recover. Let’s hope he can be ready for the West Ham game. But we don’t know.”

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri- Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Solskjaer defends decision not to hook Fred before PSG red card