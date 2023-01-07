Manchester United explore signing Wout Wehgorst on loan from Burnley - Anadolu Agency/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United are considering a move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a forward to bolster his squad after Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from the club and the Dutch international could be that player after United were unwilling to pay the loan fee Atletico Madrid demanded for Joao Felix.

The 30-year-old joined Burnley in January 2022 from Wolfsburg but only scored twice in 20 appearances. However, Weghorst featured in all of Holland's games at the World Cup and struck twice against Argentina in their quarter-final defeat that concluded on penalties.

Weghorst has scored nine goals in 18 appearances for Besiktas this season, where he is currently on loan from Burnley, but appeared to say farewell to their fans after Saturday's victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.

To join United, the 6ft6in forward's deal with Besiktas would have to be cut short as he was due to spend the entirety of the 2022/23 season with the Istanbul club.

Anthony Martial is currently the only recognised senior centre-forward available to Ten Hag following Ronaldo’s departure to Saudi Arabia but the France striker has been dogged by injuries this term and Ten Hag wants more options.

“I think we have a good team when all the players are available but with many games coming up, I think there is a need [for another forward],” Ten Hag said. “But you need one who can have an impact, otherwise you are just burning money and you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you.”

Jadon Sancho has been unavailable after working away from United amid concerns over the England winger’s physical and mental readiness to play and has only just reported back to the club, where he will initially work on an individual training programme.