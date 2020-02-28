Manchester United-Everton Preview

Whilst Manchester United appear strong and worthy enough to earn a top-six finish in the Premier League, Everton actually believe they can do the same.

The Toffees can make a statement solidifying that thinking on Sunday at Goodison Park, where they'll try to halt United's seven-game overall unbeaten run.

Aside from the injury to star forward Marcus Rashford and a thigh issue for running mate Anthony Martial, things are going relatively well for Manchester United (11-8-8) at the moment. Following Thursday's 5-0 Europa League rout of Club Brugge, United find themselves amidst an 5-2-0 stretch over all competitions, conceding just one goal over that span.

Inside the Premier League, the Red Devils have won their last two contests and not conceded a goal during a 2-1-0 stretch that had them fifth in the table entering the weekend's overall match-day.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won't take anything for granted going forward. Especially with this visit to Goodison on tap. It was there last season that United was roughed up 4-0 in late April.

"That was the lowest I've been," Solskjaer admitted to United's official website. "We know that, we remember that it was just a capitulation.

"Everton, at home, they are hard to play against."

That's quite true. The Toffees are 4-2-0 at Goodison since their unthinkable 2-0 loss there to Norwich City on Nov. 23. Everton and United played to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in December's reverse fixture, but Solskjaer knows the Toffees' combination of home strength and renewed passion under gaffer Carlo Ancelotti offer a major hurdle for his side to clear this weekend.

Everton entered Friday's first match of the weekend 11th in the table on 36 points - five back of United - and playing well enough for a top-six spot and the potential European award.

"The fight for Europe is still open and will be after (this game, regardless of result)," Ancelotti told Everton's official website. "A win will be important for the table and our confidence.

"Manchester United (are) a strong team in a good moment, but our house is important."

The Toffees' overall 3-2-0 stretch ended with a 3-2 loss at Arsenal last weekend. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (12 league goals) and Richarlison (10 goals) each had a goal, but the Gunners recorded the go-ahead winner early in the second half.

Everton actually did not score on their own against United in December. The Toffees went ahead 1-0 on Victor Lindelof's own goal in the first half, but Mason Greenwood (five goals) equalised in the 77th minute.

Greenwood could have a bigger role this weekend Martial (10 goals) is dealing with that thigh injury suffered in training this week.