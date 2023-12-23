Manchester United: Erik ten Hag tipped to be sacked after loss at West Ham

Erik ten Hag is now odds-on to be the next manager sacked following Manchester United's loss at West Ham.

A fairly turgid affair was sparked into life by Lucas Paqueta's sublime assist for Jarrod Bowen's opener deep into the second half. Mohammed Kudus added a second soon after, to which United had no reply.

It was United's 13th defeat of a season which has seen them crash out of the Champions League - finishing bottom of a group which included Copenhagen and Galatasaray - and exit the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home loss to injury-ravaged Newcastle.

United have had injuries themselves, with more than 10 first-team players missing for Saturday's defeat at the London Stadium, which saw Ten Hag give young defender Willy Kambwala a surprise debut.

But United head into Christmas in eighth place in the Premier League and next welcome high-flying Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

There are no suggestions that Ten Hag will not be in the dugout for that game but the bookies believe his time could soon be up.

Next Premier League manager to leave

Erik ten Hag: 17/20

Roy Hodgson: 5/1

Vincent Kompany: 11/1

Mauricio Pochettino; 12/1

David Moyes: 14/1

Eddie Howe: 16/1

Odds via Betfair.