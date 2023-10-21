Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced in a statement.

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

A statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

The statement added: “His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Charlton’s European Cup success at United came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which he and team manager Sir Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of Charlton’s team-mates.

Born in Ashington on October 11 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

Sir Bobby Charlton unveils a tribute to his former Manchester United teammate Duncan Edwards, who was killed in the Munich air disaster in 1958 (Simon Cooper/PA)

He made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

Charlton won three league three titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and, after leaving United in 1973 and becoming Preston manager, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as a club director. He was knighted for services to football in 1994.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Sir Bobby and Lady Norma Charlton pictured in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2013. Lady Norma said her husband was happy for his dementia diagnosis to be reported in 2020 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia and the announcement of his condition made public in November 2020.

The announcement came two days after his United and England team-mate Nobby Stiles died following his own battle with the illness.

The Telegraph said that Charlton’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for his condition to be reported.

Paying tribute to Charlton, the Premier League said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United.”

Charlton made his England debut against Scotland at Hampden Park in April 1958, just over two months after he had survived the Munich air disaster.

It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ft9MlutBWm — England (@England) October 21, 2023

He was not selected for England’s 1958 World Cup squad that summer, but played at the tournament in 1962, 1966 and 1970.

Charlton scored three times at the 1966 World Cup, including both goals in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Portugal, and ended his England career at the age of 32 following the quarter-final exit to West Germany in 1970.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton,” the official England account tweeted.

“An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the #ThreeLions.

“A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, describing him as one of the country’s iconic players and a gentlemen of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate added: “One of our most iconic players, Sir Bobby Charlton’s impact on our only World Cup triumph is there for all to see.

“The privilege of meeting him on several occasions allowed me to understand his personal pride and emotion in having represented England and simply confirmed in my mind his standing as one of the gentlemen of the game.

“The world of football will unite in its sadness at losing an undisputed legend.”

Charlton’s death means Sir Geoff Hurst is the only survivor from England’s 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany.

Hurst, who hit a hat-trick in the 4-2 Wembley victory, said: “Very sad news today 1 of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away. We will never forget him & nor will all of football.

Very sad news today 1 of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away We will never forget him & nor will all of football A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) October 21, 2023

“A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone. Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith.”

In its own tribute, UEFA added: “On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the game’s true greats. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby.”

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby Charlton’s family, and all those who loved him, following the tragic news that he has died with dementia.

“It’s absolutely devastating that Sir Bobby’s final years were blighted by dementia, but unfortunately this is the case for almost one million people in the UK today.

“At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we are determined to change the ending for everyone affected by dementia by finding a cure and the awful news about Sir Bobby highlights that we don’t have a moment to waste.”