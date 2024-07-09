Manchester United make late effort for Leny Yoro as Real Madrid offer revealed

Manchester United made a late charge for Lille defender Leny Yoro last week with Real Madrid closing in on his signature. Negotiations between Los Blancos and Lille are speeding up though.

The Red Devils got back in contact with Yoro last week, but were told the same as Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea say Marca, that he is only interested in signing for Real Madrid. As reported on Football España, Real Madrid hope to be able to close a deal this week or next.

The Madrid-based daily say that Real Madrid’s offer is worth around €40m including bonuses, while Diario AS claim that it is closer to €35m. Both are in agreement that Los Blancos are pushing Lille to accept the offer, and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants Yoro to be available for the start of preseason, hoping that a deal will be done by Monday.

It looks as if it is only a matter of time before Yoro arrives in the Spanish capital, and their stellar recruitment of the game’s most promising youngsters continues. Yoro has been offered more money elsewhere, but with Real Madrid convincing him that they are the best destination, it has proved futile.

Image via SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images