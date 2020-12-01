Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani ‘deeply sorry’ for using racial term as FA launch investigation

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is "deeply sorry" for using a racial term on social media and will cooperate with the Football Association's investigation, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The summer signing inspired United's comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday, coming off the bench to score two goals included an injury-time winner.

Replying to a message of congratulations on Instagram, Cavani used the Spanish term 'negrito', which translates as 'black'. The post was swiftly deleted after he was made aware of the connotations.

The FA is investigating the matter and issued guidelines ahead of this season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban

"Of course we've communicated with Edinson and he's really deeply sorry for the mistake he's made," Solskjaer said.

"There was no malicious intent at all. It was just an affectionate greeting to a friend of his.

"But we explained to him, he's been asked by the FA to explain, so of course he'll cooperate with them and we'll support him.

"I think it is one of those unfortunate situations that he's just come into the country and in Uruguay it's been used in a different affection than what we have.

"We'll support him but of course we support the FA.

"It's important that the FA have asked him to explain and it's out there for everyone to see because we want to be in the fight against discrimination with everyone."

