Manchester United duo nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year award

Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The duo’s performances over the 2023/24 season have been rewarded with the opportunity to scoop the prestigious gong with the winner set to be announced on August 20.

Having picked up an injury during pre-season, Mainoo’s start to the campaign was delayed until the back end of November with United struggling for form initially.

The academy graduate slipped seamlessly into life in the Premier League, controlling the midfield in the 3-0 win against Everton – a fixture that will also live long in the memory for Garnacho.

Mainoo’s impressive form continued throughout the season with stunning goals against Wolves and Liverpool helping him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England side for the European Championships.

The 19-year-old is surely set for a huge future with his unflappable temperament on the field as impressive as his natural ability with the ball at his feet.

Garnacho was almost ever-present for United last season, securing his place in Erik ten Hag’s first team and becoming an important cog in the attacking wheel.

The aforementioned trip to Goodison park saw one of the greatest goals ever scored by a United player as the young Argentine opened the scoring with an outrageous bicycle kick that was voted the club’s Goal of the Season.

The 20-year-old ended on double figures for goals across all competitions and provided five assists from his 50 appearances.

Garnacho looks set for another exciting season having scored a fine goal in the Community Shield against Manchester City and will be desperate to add to that in the Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to oversee further progression throughout the new campaign with the Dutchman tasked with getting United back into the top four.

The United duo are joined on the shortlist by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, whose 33 goal contributions will make him favourite for the award.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is also on the list with former Crystal Palace man Michael Olise and Brighton’s Joao Pedro completing the list of nominees.

Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join the brand new weekly PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter this week’s competition. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

