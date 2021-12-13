Champions League last 16 to be redrawn after error over Manchester United

The Champions League draw is to be redone at 2pm GMT after an extraordinary error involving Manchester United.

United were drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain but only after they had been wrongly pulled out to face Villarreal and then excluded from the possibility of meeting Atlético Madrid.

Uefa said in a statement: “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”

The controversy surrounded United appearing to be excluded from the group of teams eligible to face Atlético. United were initially drawn to face Villarreal, whom they met in the group stage and were therefore unable to meet in the last 16. Uefa officials corrected the mistake and Andrey Arshavin pulled City’s name from the bowl. But in the draw for the next tie, against Atlético, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, incorrectly stated that United had already been drawn and their ball did not appear to be placed in the bowl with those eligible to play Diego Simeone’s team. United did not challenge what took place.

The United-PSG draw had provided various notable storylines, including Cristiano Ronaldo being due to face Lionel Messi and Mauricio Pochettino coming up against the team he is known to be interested in managing next season.

The other Premier League clubs were dealt less mouthwatering ties, with Chelsea drawn to continued their defence of the trophy against Lille, Manchester City asked to play Villarreal and Liverpool due to take on Red Bull Salzburg. The other ties had been: Atlético Madrid v Bayern Munich, Internazionale v Ajax, Sporting v Juventus and Benfica v Real Madrid.