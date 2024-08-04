Manchester United’s Defensive Target May Not Be Ideal for Luis Enrique, Expert Says

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain this summer transfer window, but the Dutchman seems to have his heart set on joining Manchester United. Moreover, one expert believes that the defender not wanting to join the Parisians is ideal.

A recent Bild report reveals that Manchester United has made its first bid for Matthijs de Ligt, but it falls short of Bayern Munich’s asking price. Bayern is open to selling de Ligt, who could reunite with Erik ten Hag at United, but it’s looking for €50 million (£42 million).

Manchester United’s offer reportedly stands at €30 million, with an additional €5 million in add-ons, bringing the total to around £29.4 million. Still, no move has been made and this could leave an opening for the Parisians to make an offer.

Nonetheless, Football Transfers’ Robin Bairner spoke about why PSG should avoid de Ligt in their pursuit of a center-back to bolster their defense.

“[Lucas Hernandez is] not going to be back until at least December, I would have thought,” Bairner said. “[Lucas] Beraldo to me still looks nervous. [Milan] Skriniar has not been good. Marquinhos hasn’t even been his old self. So it’s a really strange one.

“A really, really strange one. I think there’s a lack of exciting defenders on the market, I think. Manchester United obviously looking at Matthijs de Ligt but he doesn’t really strike me as the sort of player that Luis Enrique would like.”

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich are still in contact with Manchester United over de Ligt. Moreover, the Dutchman will not be with the Bundesliga side squad as they departed for South Korea as part of their preseason.