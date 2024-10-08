Manchester United defender to miss ‘a few weeks’ after latest injury setback

Harry Maguire faces “a few weeks” out on the sidelines with the injury he sustained in Sunday’s goalless draw against Aston Villa.

The Manchester United defender had to be assisted off the pitch late on in the first half, after starting the game alongside Jonny Evans in the heart of defence. The duo started ahead of Erik ten Hag’s preferred pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire had been performing well before he took his knock. After missing the European Championships in the summer due to a calf injury, the former United captain will be hoping he can get back to full fitness soon.

The defender was spotted leaving Villa Park on Sunday wearing a protective boot.

Writing on his Instagram story, Maguire said: “Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I’ll come back stronger.”

Harry Maguire via Instagram

The 31-year-old has started three Premier League games this season, but his highlight moment came last week as he scored a stoppage-time equaliser against FC Porto in the Europa League.

Maguire was left out of the England squad for their Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.

Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui have all withdrawn from their international squads.

Manchester United injury list is growing after Harry Maguire setback

The Reds have been without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro since the season began. It remains to be seen when they will return to the matchday squad, but it doesn’t bode well for Ten Hag that the injury list is growing.

Garnacho, Mainoo and Mazraoui all have knocks and Maguire will be joining them in the treatment room.

Fingers crossed some of them are precautionary injuries because there is no point risking anyone for Nations League fixtures. Garnacho will be missing World Cup qualifiers for Argentina.

