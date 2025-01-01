Manchester United Cooking Move For This Fulham Star: What Will He Bring?

Robinson is having an impactful campaign so far as he has already provided seven assists in 19 games. He is averaging 2.7 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3.1 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The USA international is physically solid, can be relied for one-on-one situation and also marks an aerial presence. He is one of the fastest players in the Premier League and provides high work-rate. He is also effective in the offensive front by creating chances.

Antonee Robinson can improve Manchester United instantly

Manchester United are bound to target a new left-back as recurring fitness issues with Luke Shaw are doing no good for them. As they have started a new project under Ruben Amorim, they need to provide him with better resources.

Antonee Robinson could be a great addition to the unit as he can be impactful on both fronts on the pitch. He will suit well in the Portuguese system, who gives the full-back more freedom. His ample Premier League experience will allow him to settle down quickly at the Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old is valued at £40 million, which shouldn’t an issue for Manchester United. However, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are also present in the race. It will be interesting to see which English giants get to acquire the services of the left-back.