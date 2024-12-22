Manchester United considering lucrative post-season trip to Malaysia

Manchester United are considering a lucrative post-season trip to Malaysia, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils frequently prepare for the new campaigns in far-flung places, with a return to the United States a distinct possibility ahead of 2025-26.

But, at a time of heightened concerns about the impacts of the schedule and player welfare, United are also in talks about heading to Malaysia after this season concludes.

The move follows on from Tottenham and Newcastle heading to Australia to face each other straight after the last Premier League season finished.

United last played in Malaysia in 2009 and Malaysia Airlines signed a multi-year partnership as one of the club’s global partners in March.

The Premier League season ends on May 25, with Ruben Amorim’s side hoping to be in the FA Cup final on May 17 and Europa League final on May 21.